Cher will be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live for the first time in 38 years

Cher's earlier appearances on Saturday Night Live explored

Cher is returning to Saturday Night Live this December as the official musical guest for the first time, just before Thanksgiving in 1987, but her connection with the show didn’t end there.

After her powerful performance on the November 21, 1987, episode where she delivered “We All Sleep Alone” and “I Found Someone,” the Goddess of Pop returned to Studio 8H twice more in memorable, though less traditional, appearances.

Her first comeback happened on September 26, 1992, when she made a brief but standout cameo during the “Weekend Update” segment.

Years later, Cher stepped back into the Saturday Night Live stage for one of the biggest nights in the show’s history: the Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special.

During the star-packed celebration, she performed her iconic hit “If I Could Turn Back Time,” and the moment became an instant fan-favorite. Cast member Sarah Sherman was even seen in the audience sobbing during the performance that went viral.

Drew Barrymore, Blake Lively, Sarah Silverman, and several cast members over the years have imitated her voice and style on the SNL stage, keeping her alive and relevant to the show.

Ariana Grande will step in as host for the third time on December 20, 2025, with the 79-year-old iconic singer, while the rest of ​​​​​​December is piled too.

Josh O’Connor will also make his hosting debut on December 13, 2025, currently starring in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, making the timing perfect for his first turn behind the Saturday Night Live monologue.

He’ll be joined by musical guest Lily Allen, who is returning for her second appearance, having just released her fifth studio album, West End Girl.

Comedy queen Melissa McCarthy is returning to host for the sixth time on December 6, 2025. Musical guest that night will be Dijon, who’s making his Saturday Night Live debut with two Grammy awards for his album Baby.

Saturday Night Live new episodes stream on Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

