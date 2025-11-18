Cher will be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live for the first time in 38 years

Saturday Night Live season 51 is going to feature legendary singer and actor Cher, who will head back to Studio 8H for her first musical guest appearance on NBC's longest-running show in nearly four decades.
The December 20, 2025, episode would be a return of the Oscar-, Emmy- and Grammy-winning performer to the show’s live-audience, late-night chaos for the first time in 38 years after first appearing on Saturday Night Live on November 21, 1987.
Saturday Night Live's 51st season wraps the year with Cher's appearance, hosted by Wicked: For Good star Ariana Grande, along with a packed December lineup that also includes Melissa McCarthy and Josh O’Connor as hosts in earlier December episodes.
Kicking off on October 4, 2025, Saturday Night Live's season 51 has already featured performers from Bad Bunny to Doja Cat and Brandi Carlile. In recent weeks, NBC published the final December lineup:
Melissa McCarthy will host the December 6 episode with Dijon as musical guest, followed by “Challengers” actor Josh O’Connor hosting on December 13. Singer-songwriter Lily Allen, whose album “West End Girl” has been drawing renewed attention, will perform on that same night.
