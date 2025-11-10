What did Nikki Glaser say in her SNL monologue? Comedian's nephew joke lands her in controversy

Nikki Glaser has not responded to the ongoing criticism (Image via Getty)

Nikki Glaser’s monologue in an episode of Saturday Night Live on November 8, 2025, created headlines as she spoke on some controversial topics. The comedian is now facing heavy criticism due to a joke related to her nephew.

The Alone Together star is heard saying in a viral video that it is not easy to be a mother. The actress refers to the reasons, adding that it involves a lot of anxiety. Glaser also mentioned that being an aunt is a hard thing to do, following which she recalled an incident.

“I was staying at my sister’s house recently, and at one point, I was like, ‘I’m gonna go take a shower.’ And my nephew comes running in and he’s like, ‘I want to take a shower with you.’”, she stated.

The television personality then jokingly said that her nephew was 18. But she immediately revealed that it was a four-year-old kid after the audience started laughing. The Trainwreck star said that her sister responded by saying that she had no issues with the child taking a shower.

However, Nikki Glaser opened up on how she replied:

“I’m like, ‘Okay, that’s fine for you guys, but are you really okay with, like, an adult showering with your child? Like maybe it’s okay if you, like, come and supervise.’ And she was like, ‘Why?’ And I was like, ‘Because what if I molest him?’”

According to Nikki, her sister questioned whether she was serious about it, and Glaser responded that she would never do it since she knows that it is “disgusting.”

Social media is flooded with multiple responses to Nikki Glaser’s words

The YouTube video of the monologue has received more than 700,000 views. Netizens have now shared their reactions on X (formerly Twitter). One of the users wrote that Nikki Glaser’s joke was not funny.

“Oh my God that’s not even funny. That’s just disgusting”, @suzannebabygirl wrote .

Another person alleged that Glaser’s performance was a confession to the entire incident.

“I can’t believe they are now so emboldened they’re not even hiding it anymore. That isn’t humor, that’s her confession”, @NaidaSativa commented .

However, a few people even praised the joke, with a user writing that Nikki Glaser was trying to share some advice with everyone.

“That’s a pretty big leap. It was edgy for sure, but she made it clear that a supervising adult needs to be monitoring a defenseless naked child taking a shower with a relative, no matter how attractive or wanted they may be simply because “what if…?””, @candell stated .

One of the responses claimed that Nikki was not trying to send any message at all.

“Dude that’s not what she said. It’s edgy comedy and she may not have any message at all. Or she may be using this to tell men who pretend to be women to stay away from women’s locker rooms. It’s cringe but it’s her style of comedy”, @ChepthaVinu said .

Apart from the nephew joke, Nikki Glaser also opened up about the aftermath of witnessing posters outside women’s bathrooms, questioning if someone has been a victim of trafficking. Glaser said that it is the reason she has developed an obsession with slavery.

However, Glaser stated that she never had a fear of sex trafficking for all these years, adding that she was scared of “good old-fashioned r*pe.” She additionally described New York City as “Epstein’s original island” at the beginning of the show, as per USA Today.

While netizens have continued criticizing the nephew joke on different platforms, Nikki Glaser has yet to share a response to the same.