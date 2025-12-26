"Trump was already convicted of r*pe": DJ Vlad explains why nobody allegedly "gives a sh*t about the Epstein files"

From left, American real estate developer Donald Trump and his girlfriend (and future wife), former model Melania Knauss, financier (and future convicted sex offender) Jeffrey Epstein, and British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell pose together at the Mar-a-Lago club, Palm Beach, Florida, February 12, 2000. (Photo by Davidoff Studios/Getty Images)

DJ Vlad, who is known as the founder of the popular celebrity interview channel VladTV, recently expressed his opinions about Donald Trump and the Epstein files. According to reports, in a tweet posted on Thursday, December 25, the interviewer took to X (formerly Twitter) to comment about how, allegedly, not many cared about the release of the Epstein files or Trump's name being mentioned in them. He added that people already know about Trump's previous s*xual abuse convictions in a civil court trial, but choose not to pay much attention to it. He wrote:

"Everyone already knew he was a piece of shit. Trump was already convicted of r*pe in civil court. "

These comments come in light of the release of the Epstein files. According to BBC, the Department of Justice began releasing the highly controversial Epstein files last week, on Friday, December 19. However, many names in the documents were redacted for public viewing, leading to mounting criticism. The files were released after the Jeffery Epstein Transperency Law was signed by the President on November 19, after both Houses of the Senate passed the bill earlier that month.

More about about Trump's association with the Epstein Files, as DJ Vlad speaks on how none of this shall affect his term

In DJ Vlad's statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), he explained that, according to him, Trump's name being associated with the Epstein files will not impact him in the slightest. DJ Vlad refferenced the 2019 allgegations brought forward by former Elle writer E. Jean Caroll, who claimed that Donald Trump has r*ped her while at a Bergdorf Goodman department store back in 1996.

The allegations were previously revealed in an interview with New York Magazine, which Trump denied, calling her statement was "fake, like the author." Four years later in 2023, a civil court found that Donald Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation, ordering him to pay $88 million after a jury verdict in her defamation suit. In his statement, DJ Vlad wrote:

"I don't think anyone truly gives a shit about the Epstein files. Being convicted again in the court of public opinion because his name was mentioned in the Epstein files won't have any real effect on him. He's going to serve out the rest of his term."

The Epstein files have been a source of extreme controversy. Previously, during an interview with Fox and Friends, back in June 2024, Trump stated that he would release the files if elected. However, controversy arose after the current administration delayed their release.

According to CNBC, just last week the Department of Justice announced that additional files relating to the Jeffrey Epstein's case had been uncovered. The exceedingly large volume of files, amounting to around one million, has delayed the release of further materials, as they must be properly examined before being made public. The statement read:

"The US Attorney for the Southern District of New York and the FBI have informed the Department of Justice that they have uncovered over a million more documents potentially related to the Jeffrey Epstein case.We have lawyers working around the clock to review and make the legally required redactions to protect victims, and we will release the documents as soon as possible. Due to the mass volume of material, this process may take a few more weeks."

Donald Trump, who was previously known as a close associate of Jeffrey Epstein, is mentioned in the files that have been released. However, President has long denied any association in the scandal relating to the disgraced billonaire. According to PBS News, the President's name is mentioned in relation to allegations of r*pe involving a minor, with the alleged incident dating back to 1994. Following the release of the documents, the Department of Justice clarified that not everything in the files is factual, stating that some are "sensational."