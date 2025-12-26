What did Trump say about Jeffrey Epstein in his Christmas message? Epstein survivor Marijke Chartouni says "every accusation is a confession"

TURNBERRY, SCOTLAND - JULY 28: U.S. President Donald Trump talks to the media as he meets with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (not pictured) at Trump Turnberry golf club on July 28, 2025 in Turnberry, Scotland. U.S. President Donald Trump is visiting his Trump Turnberry golf course, as well as Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire, during a brief visit to Scotland from July 25 to 29. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

A Christmas message President Trump shared on his Truth Social profile yesterday (on Thursday, December 25) spoke specifically about his former friend, the late Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein survivor Marijke Chartouni reacts to Donald Trump's latest post about Jeffrey Epstein: "Every accusation is a confession. Cheers. 🥂" pic.twitter.com/mAjTksoqvQ — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) December 26, 2025

The President criticized the people who were in Epstein's inner circle and then dropped him following his trafficking allegations were made public, calling them a "sleazebag". He further wrote.

"Merry Christmas to all, including the many Sleazebags who loved Jeffrey Epstein, gave him bundles of money, went to his Island, attended his parties, and thought he was the greatest guy on earth, only to "drop him like a dog" when things too HOT, falsely claimed they had nothing to do with him, didn't know him, said he was a disgusting person, and then blame, of course, President Donald J. Trump, who was actually the only one who did drop Epstein, and long before it became fashionable to do so."

One of Jeffrey Epstein's more vocal victims, Marijke Chartouni, retweeted a screenshot of Trump's post from Truth Social on X, captioning it:

"Every accusation is a confession. Cheers."

For the unversed, Chartouni is one of Epstein's victims, who had sued the financier for sexually abusing her back when she was just 20. Marijke sat in an interview with The New York Times last week (which was published on Friday, December 19).

In the interview, Chartouni expressed her frustration at the recently resealed documents from the Epstein Files by the government. Much like the previous releases, this batch of documents was heavily redacted as well. Marijke said about it:

"If everything is redacted, where is the transparency?"

It has been six years since Jeffrey Epstein died by allegedly committing suicide in the Manhattan prison facility in August 2019.

The US strikes against Nigeria, President Trump announces

Trump has launched armed strike on Nigeria. If you believe for 1 second he did it to ‘save Christians’ from ISIS you’re a fool. pic.twitter.com/atEvFD4KZL — Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) December 26, 2025

Donald Trump's unusual and suggestive Christmas message on social media came before the President announced the nation's "powerful and deadly strike" against an Islamic State (IS) in the north-western Nigerian region.

Per the President, the inhabitants of the region were all "terrorist scum" who would frequently target and kill people viciously. Innocent Christians were their favored choice.

When BBC talked to the Foreign Minister of Nigeria - Yusuf Maitama Tuggar - about the attack, he described it as a "joint operation" and wasn't founded in any religious sentiment.

While the name of the Islamic State targetted in the most recent attack remains unnamed at the moment, it was reportedly being planned by the US for "quite some time".

​

​