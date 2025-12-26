Joe Rogan thinks Nick Fuentes could become President in the next 20 years as he is funny and can get away with even a Holocaust joke

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 15: Far-right political figure Nick Fuentes rallies outside Turning Point USA’s The People’s Convention on June 15, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. Fuentes and his supporters, known as “groypers”, held a rally outside after being ejected from the Turning Point event. (Photo by Dominic Gwinn/Getty Images)

Joe Rogan shared his opinion on Nick Fuentes during the recent episode of his podcast, hosting Shane Gillis. The comedian stated that the far-right white nationalist and live streamer could become the President in the next 20 years.

Towards the end of their conversation, Shane Gillis mentioned the Catholic Presidents. He asked Rogan:

“You think we'd have more Presidents? The Catholics.”

Rogan mentioned that John F. Kennedy was the only Catholic POTUS. Gillis corrected him, stating Joe Biden had the same religious affiliation as JFK, to which the host replied, “allegedly.” Shane Gillis added:

“Ture. We only got one. He got shot and then Biden was doing auto sign. Give us a good one. [Joe Rogan says, ‘Yeah.’].”

When Rogan asked if Gillis had anybody in mind, the latter jokingly mentioned Nick Fuentes. The duo laughed, but Joe Rogan shared:

“He could probably win a few years. [...] Listen, he couldn't have existed before, right? 10-20 years ago couldn't have existed. Now super popular. What's 20 years from now look like? You know, maybe someone like that can win.”

Rogan and Gillis also briefly discussed Nick Fuentes’ online presence and his appeal to young men. The former also mentioned a particular moment when the far-right political commentator got away with a Holocaust joke.

Joe Rogan discussed Nick Fuentes’ popularity and his Holocaust joke on Piers Morgan Uncensored

Shane Gillis appeared on the recent episode of Joe Rogan Experience and jokingly mentioned Fuentes as potentially the third-ever Catholic POTUS. The host stated that it could be a possibility, citing the changing political climate. Rogan mentioned Nick Fuentes’ popularity as a reason why he could become President in the next two decades. He explained:

“It's fascinating to watch that… There's like a whole group of people that feel very unrepresented in the world and especially like young men. And here you got this young guy with a very high verbal IQ and he also does a lot of s***posting, a lot of talking s*** a lot of trolling. [He] says women shouldn't be allowed to vote. [He] says wild s***.”

He also mentioned Fuentes’ recent appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored and described it as “an expert sparring with someone who thought they were an expert.” Gillis added:

“It's also the thing that people try to get Fuentes on is he's still funny as f***. So that's where you're in a lot of trouble.”

Rogan also referenced a moment from Piers Morgan’s December 2025 interview with Nick Fuentes, where the latter made a Holocaust joke. During their conversation, the host played an old video in which Fuentes seemingly ranted about his Holocaust denial rhetoric. The political commentator claimed that his comments were a joke, but Morgan said:

“I just find it extraordinary that you would think the Holocaust could ever be something that we could joke about.”

Piers Morgan: “I find it extraordinary that you would think that the Holocaust could ever be something we could joke about.”



Nick Fuentes: “Why, too soon?”



*awkward 5-second pause* pic.twitter.com/t2GZdYk5Lv — Matt Mentzer (@TheMattMentzer) December 8, 2025

Fuentes replied:

“Why? Too soon? [...] Is it too soon to make jokes?”

Joe Rogan imitated Nick Fuentes, as he described the moment, while Gillis said, “He’s wild.” Rogan added, “You could see Piers going, ‘Aw, f***’” and claimed that Morgan “got hit with a missile,” referring to Fuentes’ response.