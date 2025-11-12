Piers Morgan says he would host Nick Fuentes on his show even after Tucker Carlson backlash as he's not worried about losing Jewish donors

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 27: Piers Morgan with the Interview of the Year award during The TRIC Awards 2023 at Grosvenor House on June 27, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

Piers Morgan recently appeared on the PBD Podcast for an interview with host Patrick Bet-David, the episode of which premiered on Tuesday, November 11. During the conversation, Morgan and Patrick spoke about a number of different topics. At one point in time, Morgan was asked if he was up for having Nick Fuentes on his show.

To this, Morgan responded by saying,

"I think in light of all the controversy about it, it would be quite interesting to get him on my show and actually do an uncensored number on him, where I go after him about a lot of the stuff he said on the record."

Patrick Bet- David highlighted that there was a possibility that Piers Morgan could end up losing his Jewish donors. The 60-year-old journalist clearly stated that he did not care about the same. He stated,

"I never care about any financial impact to anything I do. I think you've got to be intellectually honest in this game."

As of now, the video has garnered more than 350K views as well as about 10K likes on YouTube. The journalist suggested that he was up for having Fuentes on his show, even after all the drama surrounding Tucker Carlson earlier this year.

Exploring the controversy surrounding Piers Morgan and Tucker Carlson

In January 2025, Piers Morgan and Tucker Carlson met on a rooftop in Saudi Arabia to discuss various topics and interview each other. During the interview, Morgan made some remarks that sparked controversy and backlash. At one point, Carlson asked Morgan about his views on murdering women and children during wars and if he found it morally acceptable.

Piers Morgan's response to this question seemingly shocked many. Morgan stated,

"I thought that was the thing we were fighting against."

This comment sparked massive criticism online, with critics claiming that the journalist had sacrificed his professional integrity and morals. According to an article by Australasian Muslim Times, a critic reacted to Morgan's remarks and said,

"Anytime someone becomes pro-Israel, they have to sacrifice their morals to justify the crimes of Israel. It literally makes you amoral."

The Jerusalem Post reported that Morgan asked Carlson about the Israel Defense Forces' actions in the Gaza Strip. Tucker Carlson avoided answering the question and instead said,

"It's hard to take a lecture from someone who just admitted that he hates Israel in every fiber of his body."

This made Morgan laugh and clarify that he never made any such remark. The journalist even accused Carlson of "distracting" from the primary question. Morgan later took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on February 3 to refute the claims by Carlson. He tweeted,

"Can people please stop posting this nonsense… I obviously said nothing of the sort, as the many (10+) witnesses present at the interview can attest…"

Currently, the video of Carlson and Morgan's interview from January has garnered more than a million views. As many as over 65K YouTube users have liked the video, with many sharing their opinions in the comment section.