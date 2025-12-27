"Coming for that Audrey Hepburn biopic": Fans react after Ethan Slater shares photos of Ariana Grande and her dog on Instagram

(L-R) Ethan Slater, Ariana Grande and a guest attend FIJI Water at The 30th Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water)

Wicked co-stars Ethan Slater and Ariana Grande, who are currently in a relationship, spent a cozy Christmas together. The two actors shared snapshots from Christmas on their respective Instagram Stories, and Grande was pictured posing with a dog on a couch. Grande could be seen sporting a black turtleneck with a white headband, and in another photograph, posed gleefully with some friends. The couple also wrote, “Very merry holidays” alongside one of the photographs.

The photographs sparked netizens’ interest in how their favorite singer and actress spent the holiday.

Many fans of Grande took to social media to show their appreciation for the Wicked: For Good actress, and expressed happiness at the fact that she and Slater seemed to be going strong.

While referring to Grande’s Christmas look and commenting on its similarity with the iconic actress, Audrey Hepburn’s look, a fan said,

“Oh she’s coming for that audrey hepburn biopic”

Oh she’s coming for that audrey hepburn biopic pic.twitter.com/YXzFjgCzTs — ami in a bubble ! (@castiwlsx) December 26, 2025

Another netizen commented on Grande and Slater’s relationship, and while expressing her love for the pairing, remarked,

“Omgggg i love them together”

While echoing the sentiment, a supporter wrote on X,

“theyre such a cute couple!”

A netizen spotted the dog that Ariana was posing with in the image, and said jestingly:

“AWWWIEEEEEEE LITTLE CUTIE and look ariana is there”

One fan chose to comment on Slater and Grande’s rare public display of their relationship, and added,

“It's good they're keeping it real and showing their love in public finally”

Another fan wished the couple the best in life, and shared,

“im so happy for them. i hope they’re end game”

Meanwhile, a netizen shared her appreciation for Grande’s look, and wrote,

“SHE LOOKS SO GOOOD???? HELLO????”

About Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater’s relationship

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater first encountered each other in 2022, while filming Wicked, according to People Magazine.

At the time, both were in relationships with other people. Grande was married to Dalton Gomez, while Slater was married to Lily Jay, as per Elle. Eventually, however, both actors split from their respective partners.

A source confirmed to People Magazine in the month of July in 2023 that the couple were in a relationship.

Daily Mail also reported that back in March, the couple was seen arriving and leaving together for Michelle Yeoh's Oscar's party.

A source also confirmed to the news outlet in September that the couple were living together in New York City as Slater prepared for a role in Broadway’s Spamalot.

The couple were photographed in public together when they arrived for Stanley Cup Finals in Florida in 2024, as per Elle.

According to the news outlet, Grande also addressed the media’s negative coverage of her and Slater as they went through their respective divorces in a conversation with Vanity Fair.

While slamming the news coverage, she praised Slater and told the news outlet, as per Elle,

“No one on this earth tries harder or spreads themselves thinner to be there for the people that he loves and cares about. There is no one on this earth with a better heart, and that is something that no bullshit tabloid can rewrite in real life.”

Slater has also spoken out about Grande and appreciated her talent on multiple occasions. According to People Magazine, he once referred to Grande’s acting in Wicked: For Good, and said that her performance was “out of this world.”