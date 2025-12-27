What is Netflix’s Cover-Up (documentary) all about? Details analyzed

A scene from Cover-Up (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

Cover-Up centers on Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist Seymour Hersh, whose career has been defined by investigating some of the most difficult and dangerous stories to report that powerful figures want buried.

Over decades, Hersh exposed major atrocities concealed by the US government including the My Lai massacre during the Vietnam War and the torture and abuse of detainees at Abu Ghraib.

This cemented his legacy as one of the most formidable investigative reporters of his time.

The upcoming Netflix documentary traces Hersh’s half-century of work and his belief that there is a recurring pattern of impunity within US military and intelligence institutions.

Directed by Academy Award winner Laura Poitras and Emmy Award winner Mark Obenhaus, the film draws extensively from Hersh’s own detailed notes, primary source documents and archival footage to chronicle his reporting process and its impact.

“This is a film I’ve been wanting to make for over two decades, and I’m so grateful that Sy (Seymour Hersh) finally relented. It is an honor to introduce younger generations — particularly young journalists — to Sy’s outsider muckraking reporting,” Poitras shared in an interview with Netflix’s TUDUM. ““Through him, the film speaks to the essential role of investigative journalism in holding the powerful accountable,” added Obenhaus.

In addition to examining his groundbreaking investigations, Cover-Up also captures a more personal journey as Hersh confronts the challenge of becoming the subject of a story himself after years of collaborating professionally with Poitras and Obenhaus.

When did Cover-up release?

Cover-Up had a limited theatrical release on December 19 2025 following its earlier run in the festival circuit including at Venice, Telluride, Toronto, and the New York Film Festival. It arrived on Netflix for global streaming on December 26 2025.

The film is produced by Yoni Golijov, Laura Poitras, Mark Obenhaus and Olivia Streisand, with executive producers including Thomas MacWhirr, Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Josh Braun and Nick Shumaker.

How to watch Cover-up?

Cover-Up streams exclusively on Netflix following its digital release on December 26, 2025.

To watch, users must have an active Netflix subscription. There is no separate rental or pay-per-view option for this title on other major services.

Netflix’s subscription plans currently include a Standard with Ads tier at $7.99 per month, a Standard (no ads) plan at $17.99 per month, and a Premium plan at $24.99 per month offering 4K streaming and more simultaneous screens.

