"Stalker" that Clavicular ran over reportedly turned out to be an Instagram influencer with nearly a million followers

A laptop keyboard and Instagram logo displayed on a phone screen are seen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on July 31, 2024. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Days after Clavicular's video clip of running a man over with his Tesla cybertruck went viral on social media, the identity of the victim has been realized.

According to DramaAlert's latest tweet (uploaded on Saturday, December 27), he was recognized as an Instagram infleuncer, who goes by @riicanx and has 886K followers on the platform.

His profile is public and has 29 posts made to this day. However, he has not made any new post following the running-over incident. Per the tweet, he also had a Kick profile, much like Clavicular, which has since been banned.

The stalker that Clavicular ran over turned out to be an IG influencer with nearly a million followers.



He has not posted since the situation. He was also banned on kick. pic.twitter.com/BmNJIZLRRy — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) December 26, 2025

At this moment, the identity of the victim hasn't been verified by law enforcement, neither is his condition following the accident known.

In the viral clip, that's 23-seconds-long, the victim was seen lying on the hood of Clavicular's Tesla Cybertruck, filming himself as he teased the streamer.

An off-camera person told Clavicular to drive the car in an attempt to shake the person off of his hood. Heeding to the advice, the streamers begins to drive, with the stalker moving sideways on the hood before disappearing completely - allegedly having been run over by the car.

Then, someone off-screen is heard screaming "Oh my God" and crying, before the livestream ended.

The incident has brought Clavicular into a spotlight, posing a serious threat to his streaming career as his Kick channel suffers a ban. It might lead to a permanent suspension in the near future.

Clavicular calls the Cybertruck incident an act of self-defense

Clavicular says he was acting in self-defense as the man jumping on his car was armed pic.twitter.com/ttZKThnO4B — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) December 25, 2025

While the victim who was allegedly run over by Clavicular's Cybertruck has not made any statement about it all, Clavicular himself did address the viral video in a livestream.

In the clip from the session that's since surfaced over social media, the streamer is heard saying:

"You saw that? Bro, they were surrounding our car... Yeah, exactly, I can't see sh*t. Well, that's why... when you're afraid... Well, I don't know what's going on."

As an off-camera person around him in the livestream calls his actions "self-defense," Clavicular is heard saying in response:

"You don't know, there's armed people surrounding my car. Yeah, and they're armed. They all have pistols. I see the print popping through their sweatpants when they're pressing us. I see the guy's... I see a pistol..."

Clavicular's insinuation that he has faced such a threatening scenario in the past could add new nuances to the investigation, if and when one starts.

​