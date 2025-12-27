“I’m an idiot for saying that”: FaZe Banks admits calling PlaqueBoyMax ‘N-word’; claims he said far worse things

FaZe Banks admits using the N-word to PlaqueBoyMax. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Complex)

Former FaZe Clan leader, FaZe Banks, whose real name is Richard Bengtson, has opened up after allegations surfaced that he had called PlaqueBoyMax the 'N-word.' Banks took to his X channel to drop a 20-minute-long video talking about a potentially disintegrating FaZe Clan. This comes after PlaqueBoyMax's cousin, Fatboydip, made claims about PlaqueBoyMax's "last reason" for leaving FaZe Clan. He told his viewers during a livestream,

"When Max left, I called him like, yo bro why you leaving why you leaving, he came out with a reason, he was like, the last reason for real was, he (Banks) called me a n**ga. You know what his resonse was like? Who said that? Who said? Who said that? What? What? And he's like, bro it doesn't matter, it doesn't matter, I know you said that s**t."

In the video, Max spoke about the claim that made him look like an "awful, terrible guy, a monster." Banks showed his followers a series of conversations that Max and he had been having in the last five months and addressed using the N-word. Banks noted,

"First of all, I didn't say this targeted towards you. This wasn't said in any sort of racist connotation. I said this in an all emotional response, I said f** y'all *blanks*."

FaZe admitted to using the N-word but added that it was due to an "emotional response." He continued,

"It's a f***** mistake and I am f***** retarded. I am a 34-year old man child and I have many many flaws and I am an idiot for saying that."

PlaqueBoyMax’s cousin claims that Max left FaZe Clan after getting into an argument with Banks, during which Banks allegedly called him the N-word pic.twitter.com/UEQYIs5LD4 — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) December 27, 2025

FaZe Banks addresses claims about using the N-word towards PlaqueBoyMax

Banks admits to saying the word while responding to PlaqueBoyMax and his cousin pic.twitter.com/AtAI8URrcC — SUAREZ (@suayrez) December 27, 2025

FaZe Banks took to his X to address PlaqueBoyMax's exit from FaZe Clan and the online backlash he received after the latter's cousin claimed that he used the N-word against Max, which led to his eventual departure from the esports organization. While he called himself an "idiot" for using the word, he went on to address Max directly. He said:

"But bro, stand on. If you really have a problem with that, then why has it not been a problem in the last five months. If you don't have a problem, why have you told me that 'I don't have a problem with that. We're good.'"

He continued to say that other members have used the N-word "behind the scenes" and off-camera in the "presence of other Black creators." Describing it as "twisted," he added:

"It's only a problem now, because it's convenient. For you, and for this narrative, and for me to look like s***."

FaZe Banks opened up about his interactions with PlaqueBoyMax in recent months and admitted to the use of the N-word. However, he accused Max of "jumping in" and farming the opportunity to impact Banks' reputation.