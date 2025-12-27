“What a bittersweet ending”: Perez Hilton reacts as Taylor Swift is spotted supporting Travis Kelce in his rumored final home game before retirement

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs (L) celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

American columnist and blogger, Perez Hilton, recently reacted to Taylor Swift attending her fiancé Travis Kelce's Christmas Day Game alongside her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, as the Kansas City Chiefs played against the Denver Broncos on Thursday, December 25.

The singer wore a red bomber jacket over a long-sleeved black top, paired with a black skirt and black tights, and finished off with knee-high boots.

She was later spotted watching the game from a VIP suite at the Kansas City Chiefs' Arrowhead Stadium.

Taylor Swift attends the last Chiefs home game of the season ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Jl02msaTDU — NFL (@NFL) December 26, 2025

Reacting to Swift's appearance, Hilton took to his self-titled website on December 26, 2025, noting that the Broncos defeated the Chiefs 20-13.

He described the loss as a "bigger sour note to end on," as fans have been speculating that the game could be Kelce's "last home game EVER."

Hilton also noted why retirement rumours have been circulating, mentioning that Travis's brother, Jason Kelce, reportedly offered him advice regarding a possible retirement.

He also highlighted Kelce's "fantastical" entrance to the field, questioning, "Could it be because he was honoring his final stint on the field?" Hilton also pointed out the tight end's "emotional walk down on the field."

Travis Kelce walks off the field after his last home game of the season 🫶 @tkelce | @chiefs pic.twitter.com/5keiEj8Hvu — NFL (@NFL) December 26, 2025

"If this is true, it’s even sweeter Tay and her fam took the time to be there for his final home game! What a bittersweet ending," Perez added.

Meanwhile, social media users shared mixed reactions, with some urging Kelce not to retire, while others congratulated him if he chooses to retire.

"Watching travis kelce walk off the field after what might be his last home game is bittersweet here's to an incredible career," one user commented.

"If it's true that he's retiring, good luck with his new projects. In my opinion, he could have continued a little longer, but oh well, his priorities will be different 🤷🏻‍♂️" wrote one user. " don’t retire. You and Pat can’t go out like this," another user said.

"He’s not leaving the Chiefs, he’s happy the year is over & he’s still standing on two feet! He will be preparing to marry the love of his life. Thanks Travis! Win or loose, you are still the GOAT! Cheers! 🌟" another user remarked.

Taylor Swift discusses balancing relationships with tour life

In the fourth episode of Taylor Swift's The End of an Era, the Blank Space singer opened up about how she'd always "really struggled" with balancing relationships on tour.

"Somehow, I was not able to do both and feel like I was nurturing both at the same time, even though I would try and try and try and try," she said.

However, she explained that she felt a "dynamic shift" with Travis Kelce because of their similar careers and shared life trajectory.

"We both have jobs where we go out in NFL stadiums, and we entertain people for three and a half hours. His with considerably more violence than mine — but he’s not in heels. But it’s our passion. We’ve been chasing this since we were little kids."

She continued:

"I don’t think I ever thought I’d meet a guy who had that same trajectory. And I’ve realized that with this person in my life, that this was the right fit for me. You can have the two passions coexist, and they actually fuel each other."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement in August 2025, two years after they began dating.