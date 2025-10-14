Is Taylor Swift releasing her own docuseries? Here’s everything to know about the latest announcement

Taylor swift (Image via Getty)

Taylor Swift is set to conclude her monumental Eras Tour era with two major releases — a brand-new documentary series and a full-length version of her Eras Tour concert film. Both projects are scheduled to debut at the end of the year, marking a celebratory and reflective close to one of the most successful tours in recent times. The releases promise fans an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at the creative and emotional journey behind Swift’s record-breaking performances and career-defining milestones.

The 35-year-old pop icon made the announcement while wrapping up her week-long celebration for her 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl. The docuseries will reportedly comprise six episodes, while the film will include her Tortured Poets Department set from the stage performance.

Starting December 12, 2025, Disney+ will release two episodes of Taylor Swift’s docuseries each week, along with the premiere of the complete Eras Tour concert film on the same day.

According to the streaming platform, The End of an Era docuseries “the development, impact, and inner-workings that created the phenomenon that was The Eras Tour” and gives an “intimate look” at Swift’s life at the time.

“We wanted to remember every moment leading up to the culmination of the most important and intense chapter of our lives, so we allowed filmmakers to capture this tour and all the stories woven throughout it as it wound down,” Taylor mentioned in the Instagram announcement post on October 13, 2025.

When was Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour kicked off in March 2023 in Glendale, Arizona, and wrapped up in December 2024 in Vancouver, Canada. Spanning 149 shows across 51 cities worldwide, the record-breaking tour captivated fans across six continents, ultimately becoming the highest-grossing concert tour in music history.

According to a press release, the upcoming docuseries will feature special appearances from Taylor Swift’s tour companions, close friends, and family members — including Gracie Abrams, Sabrina Carpenter, Ed Sheeran, and Florence Welch — offering fans a more personal look at the people who’ve shared her Eras Tour journey.

Titled Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show and directed by Glenn Weiss, the extended concert film captures the Vancouver finale, featuring the full Tortured Poets Department set added after the album’s April 2024 release.

The Eras Tour concert film first premiered in theaters in October 2023 before streaming on Disney+ in March 2024.

In the docuseries promo, Swift reflects in a voice-over, “People like to talk about phenomenons almost as if it was pieces falling into place as if it just happened. ‘The Eras Tour’ wasn’t when all the pieces fell into place; this tour was just when every single one of us had done so much work, pushing inch by inch, to where we all clicked together. We have broken every single record with this tour. The only thing left is to close the book.”



