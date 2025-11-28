How long would Nike Black Friday sale last? Dates and more details explored

Nike's Black Friday 2025 (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Nike's Black Friday deals are now live - they dropped big this week. The 2025 event started showing up online by November 23, though the official word came on the 24th, with the sale period running from November 23 to November 29, and the brand is urging shoppers to use promo code BFRIDAY to unlock an extra 25% off select items.

Shoppers get steeper cuts on certain picks, so don't skip that code. You’ll see price drops nearly everywhere - footwear, clothes, workout stuff, even small extras. Since prices have shifted already, these next few days might be your best shot. Limited-time steals won’t last past Saturday.

Nike drops up to 50% off for Black Friday, plus an extra 25% with code BFRIDAY

Black Friday 2025 is here, so Nike jumped in fast with big sale action. They started cutting prices ahead of time - now some items are slashed by half. Use code BFRIDAY to knock off another quarter of the cost, which beats their normal flat 25% deal.

Deals cover everything: gear for runners, everyday cool outfits, even clothes for kids. Check out men's Air VaporMax Plus kicks at $220, then take more off with the coupon. A favorite, the V5 RNR men’s shoe, sits at $95. Also on offer - the high-end Therma-FIT puff coat runs $200 before you save extra.

Women's basics got price cuts too - like the Nike Pacific Leather SE shoes for $64.97, dropped from $80. The top-selling Zoom Vomero 5 is now $170, plus it works with the special Black Friday deal code. You’ll find Tech Fleece joggers, Pegasus running kicks, Dunk designs, tights, and children's athletic shoes all part of this event. This discount round gives one of the biggest, sharpest lineups Nike’s put out for Black Friday lately.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!