Was Serena Williams in an accident? Viral claim debunked as death hoax spreads online

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 09: Serena Williams performs during the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

The unfounded rumors about Serena Williams’ health recently resurfaced on Facebook, leading to a death hoax.

Different social media posts made various claims about the former tennis pro. A user shared AI-generated images of Williams on a hospital bed and asserted that she had a medical emergency at her residence. However, there is no evidence corroborating the claim that the tennis icon was involved in a mishap at her home.

Similarly, a post about Serena Williams being involved in a car accident also emerged in the past, with the false claim of her demise. The viral report also lacked evidence about the 23-time Grand Slam winner being gravely injured in a car collision. Williams was never involved in a car accident, and the online reports stating the same are fake news.

Serena Williams has been a subject of death hoax multiple times, with numerous Facebook users posting fabricated stories using AI-generated images. The 2012 Olympic gold medal winner hasn’t addressed any online rumors but has remained active on social media.

Williams recently made headlines after joining the Nike x SKIMS collaboration campaign. The new advertisement marks the debut of a sportswear collection for Kim Kardashian’s clothing brand.

NikeSKIMS ropes in Serena Williams and other women athletes for the campaign of its first product line

Nike and SKIMS have partnered for the latter’s first-ever sportswear collection, NikeSKIMS. The companies released the first ad film, titled “Bodies at Work,” featuring women athletes like Serena Williams, Jordan Chiles, Romane Dicko, Beatriz Hatz, Chloe Kim, Nelly Korda, Sha’Carri Richardson, and Madisen Skinner.

At the same time, Kim Kardashian, the co-founder and chief creative officer of SKIMS, also made an appearance in the first NikeSKIMS ad. The Kardashians star also remarked on the Bodies at Work film, asserting that it “celebrates every woman’s strength and power.” She further claimed that NikeSKIMS’ mission is to “redefine women’s activewear without compromise.”

The collection is set to launch on September 26 through Nike and SKIMS’ websites. The new sportswear collection will also be available in certain New York and Los Angeles-based flagship stores and other select retail locations of both brands.

Apart from her involvement in NikeSKIMS’ ad campaign, Serena Williams has also garnered attention for her recent transformation. A while back, the ex-tennis star revealed that she lost 31 pounds within a year. In August, she opened up about the use of the GLP-1 drug Zepbound during her interview with Vogue. The same month, she also advertised for Ro (Ro.co), a telehealth company, and mentioned her usage of the GLP-1 drug.