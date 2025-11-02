What is The Drake Curse? Viral sports theory trends online amid Blue Jays' World series loss

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 19: Drake performs during Wicked (Spelhouse Homecoming Concert) Featuring 21 Savage at Forbes Arena at Morehouse College on October 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

The somewhat dubbed "Drake Curse" has appeared yet again this time on the biggest stage in baseball. After the rapper Drake went to Game 6 of the World Series to support his Toronto Blue Jays, the team lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a rout.

This latest loss has once again sparked the ongoing superstition that any athlete or team associated with the Canadian-born rapper will lose.

Drake, an enthusiastic sports fan who attends many games at courtside, took the opportunity earlier in the week to mock the Los Angeles Dodgers' ace Shohei Ohtani on social media, following the Blue Jays' Game 5 victory.

The drake curse continues 😂😂 bozo pic.twitter.com/o0mNrxpJYH — Yamagoato 🐐🐐 (@ChefDozy) November 2, 2025

He shared a picture of Ohtani missing a pitch with the caption, "Savage already [on the way] to the dugout boss lol." So it was that Friday night, when the Blue Jays could not win the title on home turf, as fans turned their slights towards the Toronto rapper for being there and blamed him for the loss.

The Drake Curse was first documented over 10 years ago and refers to the record of athletes and teams who don't perform well immediately after being supported, photographed with, or endorsed by the hitmaker of "God's Plan".

According to The Goal, the theory became relevant in the mid 2010s when several footballers or sports clubs suffered greatly after public meetings with Drake.

More about the speculations and coincidences that led to the belief in Drake Curse

In 2019, AS Roma, an Italian football team, cheekily tweeted that their players could not take pictures with Drake “for the rest of the season.” Even if a superstition about the rapper's influence on players was a joke, it somehow seemed to have credibility.

Layvin Kurzawa of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) took a picture with Drake before PSG were beaten by Lille 5-1, Sergio Agüero of Manchester City fluffed a serious penalty against Tottenham soon after being with Drake, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's team Arsenal lost to Everton soon after he was at a Drake concert.

The curse has also gone beyond just basketball. Between games, tennis player Serena Williams was a fixture at the 2015 U.S. Open, where she unexpectedly lost to Roberta Vinci while Drake was present at Williams’ other matches.

In UFC, Conor McGregor missed a defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov while appearing often and training with Drake. Fans were again quick to blame Drake.

Drake himself has sometimes embraced the joke by wearing jerseys and posting about which team he is rooting for in spite of the superstition. Whether he actually believes in the curse or just enjoys the attention is hard to know, but what remains constant is that he is still generating headlines at sporting events.

Ahead of an important Game 7 matchup, Toronto fans are on the edge of their seats again wondering if the Drake Curse will strike twice, or if the Blue Jays can finally shake free from one of the most entertaining superstitions in sports.