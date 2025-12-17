"Not a great tournament": Kit Harington points out major plot hole in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’s Triwizard Tournament

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 19: Kit Harington is seen, outside Louis Vuitton, during the Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall Winter 2023 2024 : Day Three on January 19, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Kit Harington, who has most recently lent his voice to the character of Gilderoy Lockhart in the new Harry Potter audiobook, opened up about his knowledge of the books in a recent interview with Variety. Harington pointed out how most parts of the Triwizard Tournament that takes place in the Goblet of Fire cannot be watched by students in either the book or the movie. He said:

"It’s not a great tournament to watch, is it?"

According to Deadline, Kit Harington, who rose to fame with his role as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones, was earlier this month on December 4, announced to have joined the cast of the Hulu limited series Count My Lies. The series, which also stars Lindsay Lohan and Shailene Woodley, is based on the popular book of the same name by Sophie Stava.

More from Kit Harington's latest interview, as he talks about lending his voice to the character of Gilderoy Lockhart

In his recent interview with Variety, published on Tuesday, December 16, Kit Harington spoke about the love he has had for the Harry Potter books since his childhood, explaining that Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince is his favorite book. The second audiobook of the popular children's franchise, which released on Tuesday, follows the first book, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, released on Audible last month on November 26. During his interview, he said:

"I’m a big book nerd. I never really got into the movies so much. I did watch them, but I didn’t come to it through them. I loved the books when I was growing up. I was one of those people who was given the book — I was 11 and Harry was 11. I grew up with them. Then they kind of left my life for a bit as I got older."

Harington further pointed out a plot hole in the Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire book, saying:

"It’s good and it’s got a great ending. I have some questions about the plot holes during the tournament. Other than the dragon one, they don’t get to see underwater and they can’t see in the maze, so I don’t see what’s in it for the rest of the school?"

Kit Harington also spoke about how he would love to play any role in the upcoming HBO Harry Potter series, adding that he would even be happy playing a "background extra" character.

Most recently, Kit Harington starred opposite his fellow Game of Thrones co-star Sophie Turner in the upcoming gothic drama film The Dreadful, directed by Natasha Kermani.