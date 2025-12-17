Nerds brings back Gummy Clusters in Frosty flavor for this holiday season: All you need to know

Nerds is bringing back its Christmas Frosty Gummy Clusters - a seasonal vibe on a well-loved snack. Each tiny piece packs a squishy gummy core wrapped in that classic zingy-cool Nerds shell, so you get gooey meets crunch with every little bite. They first dropped in 2020; since then, fans couldn't get enough. This winter version spices things up with a merry taste, great for filling socks, handing out presents, or just treating your own cravings.
Nerds relaunched their popular Frosty Gummy Clusters - a go-to for sweet fans, right when holidays hit. These cheerful bites feature a colorful combination of bright red, white, and green Nerds around a squishy gummy core - some say it tastes like watermelon mixed with wild cherry and punch, as reported by Allrecipes.
Sized just right for any moment, they come in 8-oz and 3-oz bags found at big stores like Target, Walmart, or Kroger. The bigger bag works well for movie nights, get-togethers, or parties where folks pass them around. Meanwhile, the small one fits perfectly inside stockings, doubles as a quick present, or stays handy in your bag or glovebox.
Fans of this limited-time snack are stoked it's back - loving the throwback taste and merry vibe, while plenty request Nerds to keep Frosty Gummy Clusters around year-round. If you're buying for you or hunting a joyful present for someone dear, these lively bites add tasty energy and playful charm to winter festivities.
These candies pop with color, have a soft bite, plus taste so good they'll light up your holiday mood. Share them with friends, or savor a piece alone - they fit every moment. Each bite brings fun, maybe even memories from years ago when life felt simpler.
