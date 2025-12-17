Nerds brings back Gummy Clusters in Frosty flavor for this holiday season: All you need to know (Photo by Arne Dedert/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Nerds is bringing back its Christmas Frosty Gummy Clusters - a seasonal vibe on a well-loved snack. Each tiny piece packs a squishy gummy core wrapped in that classic zingy-cool Nerds shell, so you get gooey meets crunch with every little bite. They first dropped in 2020; since then, fans couldn't get enough. This winter version spices things up with a merry taste, great for filling socks, handing out presents, or just treating your own cravings.

Nerds brings back festive Frosty Gummy Clusters for the holidays

Nerds relaunched their popular Frosty Gummy Clusters - a go-to for sweet fans, right when holidays hit. These cheerful bites feature a colorful combination of bright red, white, and green Nerds around a squishy gummy core - some say it tastes like watermelon mixed with wild cherry and punch, as reported by Allrecipes.

Sized just right for any moment, they come in 8-oz and 3-oz bags found at big stores like Target, Walmart, or Kroger. The bigger bag works well for movie nights, get-togethers, or parties where folks pass them around. Meanwhile, the small one fits perfectly inside stockings, doubles as a quick present, or stays handy in your bag or glovebox.

Fans of this limited-time snack are stoked it's back - loving the throwback taste and merry vibe, while plenty request Nerds to keep Frosty Gummy Clusters around year-round. If you're buying for you or hunting a joyful present for someone dear, these lively bites add tasty energy and playful charm to winter festivities.

These candies pop with color, have a soft bite, plus taste so good they'll light up your holiday mood. Share them with friends, or savor a piece alone - they fit every moment. Each bite brings fun, maybe even memories from years ago when life felt simpler.

