Chilling video showing Nick Reiner calmly walking near his parents' home hours before allegedly murdering Rob Reiner and his wife Michele goes viral

Los Angeles, CA - December 15, 2025: Flowers are seen placed ontop of Rob Reiner's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star on Monday, Dec. 15, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. Nick Reiner was arrested on suspicion of homicide of his parents Rob and Michele Singer Reiner after they were found dead at their Brentwood home on Sunday. (Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Days after Nick Reiner was arrested for the alleged murder of his parents - Rob and Michele Reiner - CCTV footage of the 32-year-old from the day of the murder has surfaced online.

In the footage posted on X on Wednesday (December 17), Nick was seen walking by a local gas station, dressed in a long-sleeved shirt, jeans, and a baseball cap, and carrying a backpack. Per the New York Post, the clip was from Saturday midnight, hours before Rob and Michele Reiner were killed in their family home in Brentwood, LA.

The video has since been going viral, with many netizens calling it "creepy" in the comments section.

Eerie video shows Nick Reiner calmly strolling near parents’ home hours before gruesome murders https://t.co/3pJ66xsUNp pic.twitter.com/wf37oph0kB — New York Post (@nypost) December 17, 2025

According to the media outlet, Nick Reiner was at a holiday party with his parents on Saturday night. At the party, which was hosted by Conan O'Brien, the screenwriter allegedly got into a "very loud argument" with Rob and Michele Reiner, which was followed by a separate spat with Bill Hader.

Following these heated encounters, Nick stormed out of the party, with no one at the party having the knowledge of where he went.

The Reiner couple was killed sometime in the early hours of Sunday morning, and their bodies were discovered later that day, around 3:30 PM, by their daughter, Romy.

Nick Reiner has been charged with two counts of murder

Everybody in Hollywood seemed to know Nick Reiner was a problem, but nobody said anything @AnthonyCumia pic.twitter.com/ZEmy07WKss — COMPOUND CENSORED (@censoreddottv) December 17, 2025

After the deaths of Rob and Michele Reiner were reported to the authorities by Romy, it didn't take them long to catch Nick Reiner, who was taken into custody by Sunday night.

The 32-year-old, who was the youngest son of the couple, has since been charged with two counts of first-degree murder for slashing the throats of his parents.

According to the BBC, Nick is currently being held in the LA County Sheriff's jail, with the amount of his bail bond set at $4 million.

When district attorney Nathan Hochman announced Nick Reiner's charges in a media conference on Tuesday, he also mentioned that Reiner could end up with the death penalty or a life sentence without the possibility of parole, if he was convicted of murdering his parents.

The media outlet also reports that celebrity defence attorney Alan Jackson is going to represent Nick Reiner in court. For the unversed, Jackson is the same lawyer whom Harvey Weinstein had hired in his LA rape case trial.

Reiner's first court appearance was due on Tuesday, December 16, but he didn't appear for the hearing. Jackson later explained his absence to media outlets by citing a medical reason.

