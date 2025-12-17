What happened between Bill Hader and Nick Reiner at Conan O'Brien's party? Actor seen anxiously pacing outside his home after Rob Reiner's murder

AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 10: Bill Hader speaks onstage at Maltin on Movies during SXSW at JW Marriott Austin on March 10, 2018 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Hubert Vestil/Getty Images for SXSW)

Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, were murdered hours after they reportedly got into a heated argument with their son, Nick Reiner, at Conan O'Brien's Christmas party on Saturday. According to reports, the alleged argument was quite loud and forced Rob and Michele to leave the party early.

Meanwhile, sources told NBC News that Nick didn't just have an unpleasant interaction with his parents. According to the sources, he had a bizarre interaction with actor Bill Hader at the same Christmas party. Later, The New York Post obtained photos of Hader, who seemed to be having a tense phone call outside his LA home.

The actor in a black hoodie and Adidas sliders seemingly paced anxiously outside his home while speaking on a phone call. It is unclear who he was speaking to on the cellphone, but the actor apparently looked worried and anxious about something.

Meanwhile, the sources claimed that Nick Reiner interrupted a conversation that Hader was having with two other guests. The 47-year-old actor-comedian reportedly then highlighted that it was a private conversation. Nick reportedly stood still for some time before storming off. Many claimed that Rob introduced Nick to Hader just some time before this awkward interaction.

No further details about the interaction between Nick and Bill Hader could be obtained as of now.

Nick Reiner could get life imprisonment if found guilty of murdering his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner

Several hours after Rob and Michele Reiner were found dead at their LA home, authorities detained Nick Reiner and arrested him. Amid the ongoing investigation, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman shared insights into the legalities of the gruesome case. Hochman announced that Nick would formally be charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

During a press conference that took place on December 16, Nathan Hochman further said,

"He also faces a special allegation that he personally used a dangerous and deadly weapon, that being a knife. These charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty."

The Los Angeles County District Attorney then continued,

"Once he is medically cleared, he will be brought to court to be arraigned on these charges. At that point, he will enter a plea of guilty or not guilty."

Meanwhile, on December 16, lawyer Alan Jackson confirmed to E! News that he would be representing Nick Reiner in the case relating to his parents' murder. According to The Washington Post, Rob and Michele had tried to help Nick control his drug addiction for several years. Podcast host David Manheim believed that Nick had the potential of controlling his addiction.

"I just saw potential, and I wanted him to do it. I wanted to be a part of his potential," Manheim told The Washington Post.

Back in 2018, Manheim reportedly offered a hosting job to Nick. However, David Manheim kept a condition according to which Nick had to stop using drugs, including Adderall and weed.

The murders have shocked many in both the entertainment and the political industries. Celebrities such as Jamie Lee Curtis, Harry Shearer, and Virginia Madsen have shared tributes to Rob and his wife.