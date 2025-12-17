New surveillance video captures Nick Reiner's arrest near USC campus

Nick Reiner with his family (Image via Getty)

Surveillance footage released gave more details about Nick Reiner's arrest close to the University of Southern California. Los Angeles officials charged him with his parents' deaths. On Tuesday, prosecutors announced that Reiner is facing two first-degree murder charges for the deaths of well-known filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer.

Newly released footage Captures Nick Reiner Moments Before Arrest in Shocking Double Murder Case.



The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office stated the charges involve the special circumstance of multiple murders and also claimed that Reiner used a knife, which is considered a dangerous weapon. If found guilty, Reiner could face either life in prison without parole or the death penalty. District Attorney Nathan Hochman spoke at a news conference and explained:

“No decision at this point has been made with respect to the death penalty.”

Police arrested Reiner 32 on Sunday night near the USC campus in Exposition Park. They said he was not at his parents' Brentwood home when officers found his parents dead. Earlier that same day, their daughter discovered the couple inside the home, both stabbed to death, according to sources who spoke to ABC News. A former security guard for the family mentioned that Nick Reiner had been staying on the property.

Footage from a convenience store’s security camera obtained by Eyewitness News shows Reiner buying a drink just moments before the police arrived to arrest him. The video also shows an LAPD car rushing to the intersection of Exposition Boulevard and Vermont Avenue. Reiner raises his hands as officers step out of their vehicle to take him into custody.

Nick Reiner misses arraignment as health screening delays court appearance

Reiner was supposed to be in court on Wednesday because he missed his arraignment on Tuesday morning. His lawyer, Alan Jackson, told reporters that Reiner couldn’t show up because he didn’t get medical clearance. Later on Tuesday, Correctional Health Service shared a statement saying Reiner was going through normal intake procedures. They explained he missed the appearance since:

“he was undergoing the standard jail health screening intake process, which is now complete. No additional information can be provided at this time due to federal and state privacy laws.”

Police also confirmed that Reiner is being held without bail.

Investigators are checking background information they think might connect to the case. Sources told ABC News that Rob and Nick Reiner got into an argument during a holiday party on Saturday night. People saw Nick acting in a strange way at the event. Reiner has talked about his fight with drug addiction, which started during his teenage years. In 2016, he worked with his dad on the movie Being Charlie, a story influenced by his personal battle with addiction.