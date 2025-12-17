Gil Gerard net worth: Fortune explored as Buck Rogers star passes away at 82

Buck Rogers star Gil Gerard passes away at 82. (Image by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

Gil Gerard, known for playing the eponymous character in the 1979 sci-fi series, Buck Rogers in the 25th Century, passed away at 82 on Tuesday, December 16. Gil’s wife Janet Gerard shared the news of his passing on Facebook.

Addressing the actor as her "soulmate", Janet revealed Gil was afflicted with a "rare and viciously aggressive form of cancer", and took his last breath on Tuesday morning. She added:

"From the moment when we knew something was wrong to his death this morning was only days. No matter how many years I got to spend with him it would have ever been enough. Hold the ones you have tightly and love them fiercely."

Born Gilbert Cyril Gerard, the late actor, an Arkansas native, who acquired a net worth of $1 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, started his career as an industrial chemist. He later relocated to New York to pursue acting. He had appeared on several TV series and movies, including Another World, The Doctors, Baretta, Little House on the Prairie, Hawaii Five-O, Man On A Swing, Airport '77, and a few others since 1971.

Gil rose to prominence as the sci-fi hero, Buck Rogers on NBC. However, the show was canceled after two seasons. After that, Gil had taken up multiple roles across indie movies and series. Some of his notable works were Jake Rizzo in Sidekicks, Major Dodd in Days of Our Lives, and Bergen Paulsen in The Nice Guys.

Aside from his Hollywood career, Gil Gerar had gone through some health struggles over the years. He had battled with severe obesity and type 2 diabetes. The actor had to undergo mini-gastric bypass surgery in 2005. He eventually lost nearly 145 pounds within 10 months.

The late actor's health journey was documented on the 2007 Discovery TV movie, Action Hero Makeover.

Gil Gerard's wife shares the actor's last message for fans

​Shortly after announcing the news of Gil Gerard's demise, the actor's wife, Janet, made another post from his Facebook account. Janet said Gil had asked her to share the message on his behalf:

"My life has been an amazing journey. The opportunities I’ve had, the people I’ve met and the love I have given and received have made my 82 years on the planet deeply satisfying."

The late actor continued:

"My journey has taken me from Arkansas to New York to Los Angeles, and finally, to my home in North Georgia with my amazing wife, Janet, of 18 years. It’s been a great ride, but inevitably one that comes to a close as mine has."

"Come with me Gil. One more trip around the universe."



RIP Gil Gerard 🙏 ❤️ My Buck Rogers.#RIP #GilGerard #BuckRogers pic.twitter.com/UgKBAPyo3i — The Legend of the Traveling TARDIS (@TheTravelTARDIS) December 17, 2025

Gil advised everyone not to pursue or do anything that doesn't bring them any joy, thrill or love. The actor concluded his final message:

"See you out somewhere in the cosmos."

Gil did not share any children with Janet, his fifth spouse. The actor is survived by his only son, Gib Gerard, whom he shared with his former wife and actress, Connie Sellecca.