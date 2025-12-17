Who was Andy Chan and what happened to him? Philadelphia officer dies seven years after accident

Philadelphia Police Department honors its fallen officer, Andy Chan, in a heartfelt funeral procession on December 16 [Representational Image] (Photo by Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Philadelphia Police Department honored Officer Andy Chan, who passed away earlier this month. Philly PD held a funeral procession for its fallen officer, who suffered life-altering injuries in a traffic collision nearly seven years ago.

Chan, a 24-year veteran of Philadelphia Police, hailed from the city’s Chinatown, where he grew up. One of Andy’s friends, John Chin, spoke with NBC 10 and described Andy as “good and pure” as a child. According to the outlet, Chan had always dreamt of joining the police, which his friend corroborated.

Chin explained how another officer from Chinatown, Joe Louie, inspired his late friend to have a career in law enforcement. He recounted:

“Police officer Joe Louie was an established beat cop in Chinatown: Either walking or in his car. Anytime Joe Louie was around Chinatown, Andy Chan knew where to find him. [...] Just the way Andy interacted with him, you knew his path was becoming a police officer. You just knew it.”

According to a Life Celebration by Givnish obituary, Andy Chan graduated from Roman Catholic High School in 1989. He began his law enforcement career in 1993 in Ocean City, New Jersey. The following year, Chan served as a police officer with the Philadelphia Housing Authority.

Eventually, Andy attended the police academy in Philly and graduated in 1995 to join the city’s PD. He spent almost nine years in the 39th District before joining the Highway Patrol unit. Reflecting on how Officer Chan never forgot his roots, Chin told NBC 10:

“Andy didn’t patrol Chinatown but he was always in Chinatown. He grew up here. He goes to church here. He never left.”

In January 2019, Officer Andy Chan was on his way to headquarters on his motorcycle when a car struck him. According to NBC 10, the accident happened in the city’s Holmesburg section near Pennypack Park at Rhawn Street and Rowland Avenue.

He was thrown out of his vehicle and sustained severe brain injuries. Chan remained in a coma for months after the accident and reportedly never fully recovered from the accident.

Nearly seven years after the traffic collision, the officer passed away on December 2, 2025

Commissioner Kevin Bethel posthumously awarded Andy Chan with the Medal of Excellence, renamed the honor after him.

Philly PD remembered its fallen officer with a heartfelt procession and funeral on Tuesday. PPD Commissioner Kevin Bethel announced the posthumous Medal of Excellence for Officer Chan. An official statement read:

“Though this commendation does not mark the tragedy of his passing, it stands as a tribute to the life he lived one defined by integrity, compassion, and an unwavering dedication to the ideals of policing.”

It continues:

“Throughout his distinguished career, Officer Chan embodied the very essence of excellence in law enforcement. With exceptional skill and professionalism, he consistently elevated the efficiency and effectiveness of the Department. His diligent work ethic, sound judgment, and steadfast responsibility set a standard to which others aspired. Whether responding to critical incidents or engaging with community members, Officer Chan forged lasting partnerships built on trust, respect, and genuine care.”

In his X post, Commissioner Bethel announced that the Medal of Excellence has been renamed in honor of Officer Andy Chan. He wrote:

“Today, we honored the life and legacy of P/O Andy Chan. A Highway legend, a devoted husband, father, son, public servant,and a man who embodied excellence. From this day forward, the Medal of Excellence will be known as the Andy Chan Medal of Excellence. His legacy lives on!”

Andy Chan is survived by his wife and three children. The Chan Family Fund, established by Families Behind the Badge Children's Foundation, aims to support his loved ones.