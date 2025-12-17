2026 Oscar Shortlists: Complete list of nominations announced in 12 award categories so far

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the shortlists for the 98th Academy Awards in 12 categories, including Animated Short Film, Casting, Cinematography, Documentary Feature Film, Documentary Short Film, International Feature Film, Live Action Short Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Music (Original Song), Sound, and Visual Effects.
The upcoming Oscars ceremony is scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 15, 2026. Conan O’Brien is set to return as host following his widely praised debut hosting the 2025 event. The proceedings are expected to be broadcast by ABC and made available via streaming platforms.
In 2025, the 97th annual Academy Awards aired on ABC and was also streamed on Hulu, continuing the Academy’s recent approach of combining traditional television broadcasts with digital streaming options.
Fifteen films will move forward in the Animated Short Film category for the 98th Academy Awards from a total of 113 qualifying entries. Eligible Animation and Short Films Branch members voted in the preliminary round, while all Academy branches may participate in nominations after viewing all 15 shortlisted films.
The films are:
Ten films will advance in the Casting category for the 98th Academy Awards, with the shortlist and nominees determined by members of the Casting Directors Branch. Academy members will be invited to view film excerpts and recorded casting director interviews in Los Angeles and London on January 9, 2026, and in New York on January 10, 2026.
The films are:
Sixteen films will advance in the Cinematography category for the 98th Academy Awards, with members of the Cinematographers Branch voting to determine both the shortlist and the nominees.
The films are:
Fifteen films have advanced in the Documentary Feature Film category for the 98th Academy Awards, selected from 201 eligible entries, with members of the Documentary Branch voting to determine both the shortlist and the nominees.
The films are:
Fifteen films advanced in the Documentary Short Film category for the 98th Academy Awards from 117 qualifying entries, with members of the Documentary Branch voting to decide both the shortlist and nominees.
The films are:
For the 98th Academy Awards, 15 International Feature Films from 86 eligible countries advance. Academy members meeting viewing requirements voted preliminarily, with all branches eligible to vote after watching all shortlisted films.
The films are:
Fifteen films advance in the Live Action Short Film category for the 98th Academy Awards from 207 qualifiers. All Academy branches participate in preliminary voting and must view all shortlisted films during nominations.
The films are:
Ten films have advanced in the Makeup and Hairstyling category for the 98th Academy Awards. The Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch will vote on the shortlist and nominees, with members viewing excerpts and interviews on January 10, 2026.
The films are:
Twenty scores have advanced in the Original Score category for the 98th Academy Awards, with 132 eligible; Music Branch members determine the shortlist and nominees.
The scores are:
Fifteen songs have advanced in the Original Song category for the 98th Academy Awards, with Music Branch members voting to determine nominees.
The songs are:
Ten films will advance in the Sound category for the 98th Academy Awards, with Sound Branch members voting on the shortlist and nominees, and Academy members viewing excerpts in multiple cities.
The films are:
Ten films are shortlisted in the Visual Effects category for the 98th Academy Awards, with branch members voting on nominees and Academy members viewing excerpts and artist interviews on January 10, 2026.
The films are:
