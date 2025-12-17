Who is Johnnie Faye Cartwright? Zachery Ty Bryan’s fiancée arrested again for violating release terms

Johnnie Faye Cartwright and Zachery Ty Bryan (Image vis Johnnie Faye Cartwright/Facebook)

Zachery Ty Bryan's fiancée, Johnnie Faye Cartwright, has been taken back into police custody after she and the actor were arrested on November 28. She has been arrested again for violating the terms of her release, according to US Weekly.

For those unversed, Bryan was taken into custody in Eugene, Oregon, for violating his probation from his prior domestic violence conviction and was later released on December 10.

Describing the incident in a Facebook post dated December 1, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at the time wrote:

"On November 29th at about 12:30 p.m., Lane County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of reckless endangering in the area of Big Fall Creek Road milepost 5, a popular camping area northeast of Lowell. Deputies learned Zachery Ty Bryan, 44, of Eugene, was in a pickup truck with Johnnie Faye Cartwright, 32, of Eugene, and their three small children. They were driving together in the area."

Cartwright was booked in the same jail and was charged with one count of driving under the influence, three counts of reckless endangerment and one count of attempted first-degree assault.

After the November 29 incident, Cartwright was released under court-ordered rules on December 3 on a "pretrial release." She was not allowed to communicate with Bryan, was ordered to use an alcohol monitor, and was also required to stay at an address approved by Pretrial Services, per court documents obtained by US Weekly.

However, according to the December 10 affidavit, she "failed to reside at the approved alternate address" the Pretrial Services approved for her and "admitted to [a] pretrial release officer that they stayed at an unapproved address without prior approval."

Due to this violation, an arrest warrant was issued for her on December 12, and she was taken back into custody.

‘Home Improvement’ Alum Zachery Ty Bryan Busted For the Sixth Time in Five Years



Former Home Improvement kid Zachery Ty Bryan needs to improve his behavior now that he’s grown — the 44-year-old was busted for the sixth time in five years on Nov. 29.



Bryan, who played star Tim… pic.twitter.com/nWmFpRaOEC — Majestic Glow (@majesticglow) December 11, 2025

According to her Facebook account, Cartwright, a former model, attended Thurston High School in Springfield, Oregon and resided in Newport Beach, California, from 2012 to 2015. During this time, she also worked as a jetpack instructor in Newport Beach.

Cartwright, who is ordered to appear at another court hearing on December 18, has been engaged to Zachery since November 2021. The couple shared three children.

Showing her support for Bryan in a 2023 statement to Us Weekly, Cartwright said:

"Trauma can bring struggles in many shapes and forms. It’s a horrible situation that’s going to be spun in so many ways. I’ve learned firsthand the truth will never align with what’s been put out there. I ask everyone to please be respectful of our privacy for the sake of the children and our families so the healing process can begin."

At the time, Brian was facing charges of two felonies and one misdemeanor after being involved in a physical dispute with a woman. His recent arrest marks his sixth overall.

More about Johnnie Faye Cartwright and Zachery Ty Bryan's arrest

Zachery Ty Bryan, who played the oldest brother, Brad, in Home Improvements, has been arrested again. This time he’s charged with violating his probation following a domestic violence conviction.



I grew up watching this show. It’s sad seeing how he’s screwed up his life. pic.twitter.com/hwX12F0Oza — Jennifer Greenberg 🕊️ (@JennMGreenberg) December 1, 2025

In the aforementioned Facebook post by the Lane County Sheriff’s Office on December 1, it is detailed that on November 29, Johnnie Faye Cartwright and Zachery Ty Bryan "were driving together in the area" when "Bryan got out of the pickup truck and began walking on Big Fall Creek Road," and Cartwright "attempted to run over" him while "crashing the truck with the children inside into the ditch."

"Bryan was able to move out of the way and avoid injury. No one inside the pickup was injured," they added.

After being interviewed by the deputies, they "observed signs that both were impaired."

"Deputies also interviewed witnesses contacted on scene. Per a court order from a prior case, Bryan was not supposed to be in contact with Cartwright. After additional investigation, Cartwright was arrested for Attempted Assault in the 1st Degree, three counts of Recklessly Endangering, and DUII. Bryan was arrested for a probation violation on an original charge of Assault in the 4th Degree," the statement added.

The post also clarified that the children "were placed with a family member" after their parents' arrest.

Stay tuned for more updates.