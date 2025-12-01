What happened to Zachery Ty Bryan? Troubled actor’s struggle explained amid sixth arrest

MUNICH, GERMANY - JULY 02: Zachery Ty Bryan attends the Movie Meets Media Party during the Munich Film Festival at P1 on July 2, 2012 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Luca Teuchmann/Getty Images)

Months after being arrested for second-degree domestic violence in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Zachery Ty Bryan was arrested again and taken into police custody in Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday, November 29.

According to jail records mentioned by People Magazine, Bryan was allegedly arrested for violating his probation from his prior domestic violence conviction and is set to be released on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Bryan's fiancée, Johnnie Faye Cartwright, was also booked in the same jail and is charged with five charges, including one count of driving under the influence, three counts of reckless endangerment and one count of attempted first-degree assault.

⚠️ WARNING: This post describes domestic violence-related legal proceedings



This marks Bryna's sixth arrest, as he had previously pleaded guilty following a DUI booking in May 2020. He was sentenced to five years of probation and 18 months in a special alcohol-treatment program for repeat offenders.

This was followed by another arrest in October 2020, when he was arrested for strangling Cartwright. He ultimately received three years of probation, and prosecutors agreed to drop six additional charges against him.

Three years later, in June, The Hollywood Reporter cited sources who claimed Bryan stole their money through a scam connected to an agriculture-technology startup.

According to these sources, the actor provided them with fake contracts in exchange for individual payments ranging from $5,000 to $25,000, using those to convince them to hand over money.

However, he denied those allegations, claiming that it "was not me running some shady scam deal or something — that’s just not me," and that he was in "in the same boat" as his investors.

"What people don’t understand is that you take risks. Nothing is for sure. It’s the same with movie investments and everything else, you lose or you win," Bryan said.

The actor was married to Carly Matros for 13 years, and the couple shared four children. After his divorce in 2020, he began dating Cartwright and the two got engaged in November 2021. They went on to welcome three kids.

Zachery Ty Bryan was arrested again in July 2023

Zachery Ty Bryan was arrested again in July 2023 in Eugene, Oregon. He was charged with two felonies and one misdemeanor after he was allegedly involved in a physical dispute with a woman.

"At around 6:00 p.m. on July 28, Eugene Police received report of a physical dispute between a male and adult female at a north Eugene residence. The dispute was reported to have occurred several hours prior and the suspect, identified as Zachery Ty Bryan, age 41, of Laguna Beach, California, had left the location. Eugene Police subsequently contacted Bryan in the area. Bryan was lodged at Lane County Jail on a charge of Assault in the Fourth Degree APA (Abuse Prevention Act)," The Eugene Police Department told People magazine.

Voicing her support for Bryan, in a statement to US Weekly, Cartwright said:

"Trauma can bring struggles in many shapes and forms. It’s a horrible situation that’s going to be spun in so many ways. I’ve learned firsthand the truth will never align with what’s been put out there. I ask everyone to please be respectful of our privacy for the sake of the children and our families so the healing process can begin."

The Home Improvement star was arrested again in February 2024 for a suspected DUI, marking his fourth DUI charge.

TMZ cited a spokesperson who claimed that Bryan was pulled over at 2 a.m. after he was believed to be involved in a traffic accident and showed signs of impairment, which led to his arrest. He faced a felony charge, along with two misdemeanours, hit and run and property damage.

Subsequently, on January 2, 2025, he was arrested and booked for second-degree domestic violence in South Carolina. He remains in custody with a $10,000 bond set, per Us Weekly.

Bryan portrayed Brad Taylor in all eight seasons of the ABC sitcom Home Improvement. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about the loss of stability he experienced after the sitcom concluded, he said:

"It was actually really difficult. If you star in a TV show today, you can be in any film that you want, but back then, it was the polar opposite. You were stigmatized as a TV star, and no matter how good your audition, you were never going to be taken seriously. But I kept at it. On the same token, you might get turned down on a bunch of projects, but you could go out at night and hang out with your buddies at Mel’s Diner and everybody knows you."

Stay tuned for more updates.