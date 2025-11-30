What happened to Karen Sofía Quiroz Ramírez? Biker influencer dies at 25 after fatal crash

Biker Influencer Karen Sofía Quiroz Ramírez Dies at 25 After Highway Crash (Image via X / @MAGAgeddon)

Karen Sofía Quiroz Ramírez, a Colombian motorcycle content creator known online as "Biker Girl Karen," lost her life in a crash on a highway in Floridablanca, Colombia. The 25-year-old social media star, who shared her rides and motorcycle lifestyle on Instagram and TikTok, died in an accident on Wednesday, November 26.

According to early reports from local outlets, her motorcycle hit a Chevrolet Spark before a truck on the same road struck her. First responders confirmed she died at the crash site.

Law enforcement said they're still looking into the exact order of events, and the crash details are under investigation.

“The most likely hypothesis for the accident is that the motorcyclist was traveling between two vehicles,” transport official Jahir Andres told the Daily Mail in a Saturday, November 29, statement, referring to what is often called “lane splitting. This situation will be subject to an investigation,” Andres said. “The Prosecutor’s Office will proceed to clearly and precisely determine the cause of this fatal traffic accident. We will carry out the corresponding investigations, conduct the respective interviews with witnesses, and analyze the CCTV footage.”

NEW: Karen Sofia Quiroz Ramirez, 25, Dies in Motorcycle Crash Just Hours After Posting: ‘I’m Riding Without My Glasses… I Hope I Don’t Die’ pic.twitter.com/4TdhfKooIN — MAGAgeddon (@MAGAgeddon) December 1, 2025

Karen Sofía Quiroz Ramírez’s final posts and online presence

Hours before the crash, Karen Sofía Quiroz Ramírez had used her Instagram Stories to remark on her ride that day, writing,

“I’m hoping I don’t crash, because I’m riding without my glasses.”

Her last public post showed her washing her black-and-pink motorcycle, a vehicle frequently featured in her content.

Ramírez had grown her Instagram following to over 31,000 users. She often posted clips from her rides and pictures with her bike on the platform. In early November, she shared an image of a floral bouquet with the caption,

"Value me, don't forget how hard it is to handle flowers."

On October 5, she turned 25. She marked her birthday by posting photos with a simple caption: her age and a sparkle emoji.