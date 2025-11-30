When does the GameStop Cyber Monday Sale start? Dates and more explored

GameStop Cyber Monday (Photo by Ying Tang/NurPhoto via Getty Images).

GameStop’s Cyber Monday sale typically kicks off right after Black Friday ends, but in 2025 the retailer rolled many Cyber Monday deals into its extended holiday rollout, meaning discounts actually began ahead of time rather than strictly on December 1.

Since top savings depend on tight stock levels, buyers aren’t hanging back - they’re jumping in before the actual date hits. If you want those lower prices, your odds improve if you check the site soon instead of stalling till everything wraps up.

GameStop Cyber Monday deals live

GameStop is preparing to roll out Cyber Monday, and the time has officially started. The retailer has assured that some of the deals will only last through Sunday (or until everything sells) so buyers who want to take advantage of huge discounts on new releases might want to move fast.

Some of the large hits are already on sale: Battlefield 6, the highest-selling game this year, has already dropped to $35.00, which gives FPS players a rather good reason to get in. The identical reduction can be applied to Borderlands 4, the most recent co-op looter shooter released by Gearbox with a new world, new Vault Hunters, and loot piles - another enormous release that is currently half-price.

Assassin's Creed Shadows, long-desired by Ubisoft as a setting with Japan location, is also available at $35, allowing the player to alternate between shinobi Naoe and samurai Yasuke, in an open world adventure. In the meantime, the just-released remake of the classic entry of the series, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, has been found in the Amazon store at a discounted price of 30 dollars, and the PS5 version is priced at 35 dollars at GameStop.

Borderlands 4 is one of the largest multiplayer launches of the year, and with Battlefield 6 already on top of sales charts and Assassin's Creed Shadows getting an excellent release earlier in 2025, such types of deals do not come around very frequently.

Combine that with the newfound excitement around the Metal Gear remake and it is evident that these prices will not last long. Any PS5/Xbox Series X/S fan eyeing any of these releases will be inclined to grab them prior to the end of the weekend before stock runs out or Monday sets in because after that the discounts are gone.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!