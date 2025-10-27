What is the viral console war meme? Details explored as White House and Trump joins GameStop resulting in 7% stock boost

Facade with sign and logo at Game Stop video gaming store in Dublin, California, August 23, 2018. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

The internet's latest "console war" meme has breathed life into GameStop, nudging its shares up 7% after a series of lighthearted social‑media sparring that even pulled in the White House and President Donald Trump. The buzz sparked when GameStop posted that it had "outlived the console wars," a tongue‑in‑cheek nod to Microsoft's decision to bring its 'Halo' franchise to PlayStation. What began as a light‑hearted exchange quickly exploded into a moment, and even the White House jumped on the joke, magnifying its reach and reigniting interest in the company's shares.

The "console war" meme taps into the long‑standing feud between Xbox and PlayStation, a rivalry that's been a staple of gaming culture for decades. GameStop's post rode that wave of nostalgia, cheekily casting the retailer as a survivor of that era. When political and cultural heavyweights started to toy with the meme, the White House's wry rendering of Trump, as Halo's Master Chief, it forged a link between gaming culture and mainstream conversation, fusing humor, nostalgia, and even market speculation into a single viral burst.

Microsoft's Halo coming to PlayStation sparked a meme storm that pulled in GameStop, Trump, and even the White House

In a move that blurred the borders between gaming fandom, political chatter, and the internet's own brand of satire, Microsoft dropped on Friday that the once‑Xbox‑exclusive classic Halo: Combat Evolved will be reborn, for Sony's PlayStation 5 in 2026, now bearing the moniker Halo: Campaign Evolved.

The revelation ignited a chain reaction across forums and feeds, kick‑starting with GameStop's tweet declaring the decades‑long "console war" officially over. What began as a marketing stunt quickly morphed into meme diplomacy after the White House's official X account reshared a GameStop meme that featured an AI‑generated portrait of Donald Trump dressed as Master Chief, tagged with the retailer's slogan "Power, to the Players."

The administration's "Rapid Response 47" account then cracked a joke that this marked the ninth war Trump had wrapped up, igniting a whirlwind of gaming chatter. While GameStop leaned further into the bedlam by flooding feeds with posts, its stock momentarily jumped about 7% in pre‑market trading, Microsoft and Xbox kept their lips sealed even as the gaming community dissected the cultural and commercial fallout of the episode.

