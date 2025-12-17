GameStop Christmas 2025 sale: 5 gaming gifts worth getting this holiday

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 28: Merchandise lines the shelves of a GameStop store on May 28, 2024 in Miami, Florida. GameStop stock jumped higher after the video game retailer announced that it had raised $933 million by selling 45 million common shares of its stock earlier this month. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

With only a week left before Christmas, GameStop's holiday sale catalog makes an ideal place to find last-minute gift items for loved ones. From the latest games and tech to accessories, there are plenty of deals for every type of gamer.

They come at discounted prices mirroring the store's Black Friday offers, with items on sale up to 80% off. As the store advertises, they are "giving Santa a run for his money" this holiday season. GameStop is offering 12 Days of Deals on games, collectibles and more.

Here are the 5 best gaming deals from GameStop's Christmas 2025 sale

1. Sony PlayStation 5 Slim Console Digital Edition

This is GameStop's Christmas 2025 sale offer for those looking to gift a gaming console or upgrade an existing one this holiday season. Sony's PlayStation 5 has HDR technology and 3D AudioTech. It's a sleek and compact console for 4K gaming with an expansive library of PS5 games and backward compatibility with PS4 games.

The Sony PlayStation 5 Slim Console is now selling at 20% off. Check the item here.

2. PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch - Kingdom of Hyrule

PowerA's Enhanced Wireless controllers are now discounted at GameStop. They are officially licensed by Nintendo and feature a rechargeable battery and ergonomic design, providing hours of gaming enjoyment. But their Kingdom of Hyrule edition takes the spotlight as the brand's best deal for this season.

It's now available at 80% off. Check the product here.

3. Call of Duty Black Ops 7 - PlayStation 5

Circana's Mat Piscatella shared on December 15 that Call of Duty Black Ops 7 was the best-selling game of November 2025. Gifting this for PlayStation 5 gamers this holiday season will give them an immersive game of violent conflict and psychological warfare. Call of Duty describes the game as the "most mind-bending Black Ops ever."

It's now available with a 35% discount. You can check the item here.

4. Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater - Tactical Edition - PlayStation 5

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater's Tactical Edition is a gift for gamers who like action-adventure and stealth games. It's an upgrade to the base edition, allowing players to choose from the newly added, more modern control style. There are also new graphics that enhance the game's immersion and the player's stealth survival experience.

It's now for sale at 64% off the original price. Check the product here.

5. RIG 800 PRO HS Wireless Headset

This wireless gaming headset from RIG is built for performance and comfort. It's nothing more than 290g, made with pro-grade flexible noise-cancelling mic, on-ear controls and dual-material ear cushions. It also claims to run 60 hours straight from a single charge. It comes with a base that works with both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

GameStop is now selling it with a 48% discount. You can check the product here.

GameStop closes its physical stores on December 25, but its online stores will remain open.