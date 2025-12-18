When does the Him movie release on digital platforms? Details analyzed

Tyriq Withers in HIM (Image via Instagram/@himmovie)

The psychological sports horror film Him, executive produced by Jordan Peele through Monkeypaw Productions and directed by Justin Tipping, became available on digital platforms like Prime Video and Apple TV for rent and purchase on October 7, 2025.

It starts streaming exclusively on Peacock on December 19, 2025, typically at midnight PT / 3 a.m. ET. This follows its theatrical release on September 19, 2025 and a quick home transition for the Universal Pictures title.

Him centers on rookie quarterback Cameron “Cam” Cade (Tyriq Withers), a rising talent recovering from a severe brain injury after an attack by a deranged fan. Facing a stalled career, he accepts an exclusive training invitation from his idol, veteran superstar Isaiah White (Marlon Wayans).

The supporting lineup includes Julia Fox as White's wife Elsie, Tim Heidecker as Cam's agent Tom, Jim Jefferies as Marco and appearances by Maurice Greene as Malek and musicians Guapdad 4000 as Murph and Tierra Whack as Adrienne, Cam’s girlfriend.

Wayans delivers a chilling dramatic performance as the intense mentor exploring themes of fame, mentorship and the brutal demands of professional football.

Him: Online streaming details explored

Him remains available on premium VOD with many services including bonus content like deleted scenes, alternate endings and featurettes on the football choreography and visual effects.

Amazon Prime Video: Rent or buy in 4K with extras.

Rent or buy in 4K with extras. Apple TV: Rental and purchase options including iTunes bonus materials.

Rental and purchase options including iTunes bonus materials. Fandango at Home (Vudu): Digital ownership with extensive supplements.

Digital ownership with extensive supplements. Google Play/YouTube: HD and UHD rent or buy.

HD and UHD rent or buy. Microsoft Store : Available for download.

: Available for download. Cable on-demand: Check providers like Xfinity or Spectrum.

Check providers like Xfinity or Spectrum. Peacock starting December 19, 2025

Prices generally range from $19.99 for rental to $24.99–$29.99 for purchase.

What is Jordan Peele's Him all about?

The official synopsis for the film reads-

“HIM stars former college wide receiver Withers (I Know What You Did Last Summer) as Cameron Cade, a rising-star quarterback who has devoted his life, and identity, to football. On the eve of professional football’s annual scouting Combine, Cam is attacked by an unhinged fan and suffers a potentially career-ending brain trauma. Him follows Cameron Cade's week-long intensive training at Isaiah White's remote compound, structured across days, emphasising different aspects of preparation and mindset. Just when all seems lost, Cam receives a lifeline when his hero, Isaiah White (Marlon Wayans), a legendary eight-time championship quarterback and cultural megastar, offers to train Cam at Isaiah’s isolated compound that he shares with his celebrity influencer wife, Elsie White (Julia Fox). But as Cam’s training accelerates, Isaiah’s charisma begins to curdle into something darker, sending his protégé down a disorienting rabbit hole that may cost him more than he ever bargained for.”

The narrative delves into the psychological toll of idolizing legends, the isolation of high-level athletics and the fine line between dedication and obsession.

Viewers encounter escalating tension through atmospheric sequences, thermal imaging effects showing bodily trauma and satirical jabs at NFL culture, celebrity worship and the sacrifices demanded for greatness.

Strong acting anchors the film particularly Withers' vulnerable breakout and Wayans' menacing shift amid body horror touches and a fast-paced, chaotic buildup to themes of sacrifice and breaking cycles.

Him is available to rent or buy on the major digital platforms listed above.

Starting December 19, 2025, it streams exclusively on Peacock (Premium or Premium Plus subscription required, included at no extra cost).

It is not yet available on other subscription services.

