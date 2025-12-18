How to watch The Beatles Anthology online? Streaming options explained

The Beatles Anthology 2025 series (Custom cover edited by Primetimer, Original Image ©️Disney+)

The Beatles Anthology, the remastered documentary series produced by Apple Corps Ltd. is now streaming online exclusively on Disney+ since November 26, 2025. The iconic 1995 documentary series has been fully restored and expanded for 2025 with all nine episodes available to watch on the platform.

Back in 1995, Apple Corps- the Beatles' own company, put together this ambitious project. Directed mainly by Geoff Wonfor with Bob Smeaton handling key parts, it runs as an eight-episode deep dive (plus the new ninth one) into the band's history.

What makes it special is that it's told mostly by the Beatles themselves: fresh interviews from Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr at the time, combined with archived comments from John Lennon plus inputs from producer George Martin and close associates like Neil Aspinall.

The 2025 version got a serious upgrade. Peter Jackson's team at Park Road Post handled the video restoration while Giles Martin (George's son) remixed the audio. It rolled out on Disney+ over three days starting November 26—three episodes each day until everything dropped by November 28.

Fans can see the early days of playing clubs in Liverpool and Hamburg, the explosion of Beatlemania, the groundbreaking studio years and the eventual split in 1970. Rare live clips, home videos and unheard takes bring it all to life.

The ninth episode gives a fascinating look at Paul, George and Ringo coming back together in the mid-90s to work on the original series.

Where is The Beatles Anthology streaming right now?

As of December 2025, the official remastered edition is only available in one place which is Disney+.

All nine episode are available on Disney+. Fans will need a subscription— basic plans include ads while premium tiers unlock 4K, HDR and Dolby Atmos sound. If you're already bundled with Hulu or ESPN+, it’s even better value.

There's no word yet on a Blu-ray or DVD release for this specific restored version with the extra episode.

International availability varies by region. Use a VPN to access your home Disney+ account while travelling if needed.

Additional Beatles documentaries on Disney+ include Peter Jackson's The Beatles: Get Back, the restored Let It Be and Beatles '64.

What is The Beatles Anthology series all about?

At its core, The Beatles Anthology series is the definitive telling of the Beatles story straight from the people who lived it. It starts with the Quarrymen days in Liverpool and covers the tough Hamburg residencies that sharpened their sound.

It explodes into global fame like the 1964 Ed Sullivan appearance that launched Beatlemania in America and experimental recording techniques along with the 1967 Summer of Love influence.

Later episodes dig into the creative peak like Revolver, Sgt. Pepper’s groundbreaking approach, the India trip with the Maharishi and the internal strains that led to the 1970 breakup.

Expect tons of unseen footage, alternate recordings and live performances that remind you why they changed music forever.

The standout addition is Episode 9, which pulls back the curtain on the 1994–95 reunion sessions. You get candid moments of the three surviving Beatles reflecting, joking around and piecing together new tracks like “Free as a Bird” and “Real Love” from John’s old demos.

Apple Corps called the restoration a way to let these “timeless stories breathe again” with clearer pictures and sound that puts the music front and center.

Whether you're a longtime fan or new to the band- this series is an honest, no-frills portrait of one of the biggest cultural forces of the 20th century.

Stay tuned for more such updates!