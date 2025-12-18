Days of Our Lives spoilers: Thomas spirals over Chad’s fate, Jeremy makes a dangerous pact, and the DiMera kidnapping deepens

Days of our Lives © Peacock

Days of Our Lives episode on Thursday, December 18, 2025, shows a day of intense emotional struggles for the residents of Salem.

The story might be about finding Chad DiMera while his son Thomas has a hard time dealing with the fact that his father is missing. Chad and Theo Carver are both stuck in a crypt. They are both afraid of dying underground. At the same time, Stephanie Johnson is trying to figure out who is stalking her by sending her disturbing emails. Liam and Jeremy have a link that could lead to a risky partnership. Families face threats from hidden enemies and truths they didn't know about, which makes things worse. In this kidnapping story that gets deeper every hour, everyone is getting ready for what will happen next.

Right now, the town is in shock because Chad and Theo went missing after getting involved in family business. Jennifer and Jack were going to move to Boston with their grandkids. Steve has to move in with Stephanie to protect her because she is always being harassed. As the mystery around the DiMera crypt becomes more threatening, everyone is on high alert.

Days of Our Lives: Everything to know about what happened in the episode (December 18, 2025)

Jennifer Delivers Heartbreaking News to Thomas

In this episode of Days of Our Lives, Jennifer Reeves tells her grandson Thomas something very sad. She says that his dad is missing and no one knows where he is. Things that have happened lately make Thomas very upset and he starts to spiral. Jennifer wanted to take the kids to Boston. Now she has to stay to deal with this big family emergency.

Chad and Theo Face Mortality in the Crypt

In Days of Our Lives, Chad DiMera and Theo Carver are still stuck in the dark crypt. After finding a human bone, they begin to be concerned about their own lives. Chad feels like he may have seen his kids and family for the last time. The men try to keep their cool. They know that being involved in the family business has put them in danger.

Abe Carver Worries About Theo’s Safety

In this episode of Days of Our Lives, Abe Carver is very concerned about Theo's safety. Theo working with the DiMera family was never something he liked the idea of. During this hard time, Paulina stays with him to make him feel better. She recently tried to help other people, but she couldn't. Right now, she only wants to help her husband get through this tough time.

Stephanie Hunts for Her Mysterious Stalker

In Days of Our Lives, Alex Kiriakis and Stephanie Johnson are trying to find a stalker. Stephanie feels unsafe because of the scary letters she's getting. Steve, her father, moves in to keep her safe while they look into what is going on. They look for clues to figure out who the person is that sent the fan mail. They think Jeremy might be the one who did this.

Jeremy and Liam Form a Surprising Connection

In Days of Our Lives, Jeremy Roark spends time with a man named Liam who is having a hard time. Liam is known for bullying and has a very bad reputation. The two men find common ground after talking about their past mistakes. This interaction makes it seem like they might make a harmful agreement soon. The people might get in more trouble because of their new partnership.

Paulina Price Offers Support to Her Husband

Things get really intense in Salem when people have to face their worst fears. Survival and secrets are the main themes of this episode of Days of Our Lives. Chad is fighting to stay alive, and Thomas is in pain. While Jeremy meets a friend, Stephanie is looking for a predator. The residents' lives will be changed forever by these events. The mystery is getting bigger. As the search for Chad and Theo heats up, the mystery of the DiMera kidnapping gets deeper.

