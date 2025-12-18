6 things to know about new archbishop Ronald Hicks as Pope Leo makes official announcement

Pope Leo has named Chicago native Ronald A. Hicks, currently serving as bishop of Joliet, as the 11th Archbishop of New York. Reportedly, his tenure will officially start on February 6, 2026, inside St. Patrick's Cathedral. Bishop Hicks, 58, steps in after Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan - head of New York's archdiocese since early 2009 - who turned 75 last February, hit the required retirement age, so he sent his resignation to the Vatican.

Here are the 6 things to know about new archbishop Ronald Hicks

Ronald Aldon Hicks was born on August 4, 1967, in Harvey, Illinois. Raised in South Holland - a quiet area near Chicago - he was the older of two boys, brought up under both Catholic and Lutheran influences. His family went to St. Jude the Apostle church, where he also did his early schooling. After that, he moved on to Quigley High School, a training spot for future priests tied to Chicago’s Archdiocese; it shut down years later. By the time he finished there in ’85, the idea of becoming a priest was already taking root. Next stop: Loyola University Chicago, where he studied philosophy and got his degree by 1989 - this is when things really clicked about dedicating his life as a priest back home in the archdiocese.

In 1994, he finished a Master of Divinity at the University of St. Mary of the Lake - then got ordained as a priest that year by Cardinal Joseph Bernardin. For the next five years, he worked in parish ministry across the archdiocese until Cardinal Francis George picked him to be dean of formation at St. Joseph College Seminary in Chicago back in 1999. While studying at the seminary, he kept going and picked up a Doctor of Ministry from St. Mary’s in 2003.

Back in 2015, things shifted big time for Father Hicks when Archbishop Blase Cupich - newly named leader in Chicago - tapped him to be vicar general, spotting his strong drive and steady presence. Getting ready for that job, he made sure the men training at Mundelein felt his impact, showing how seriously he takes priestly life while helping others walk their own faith path.

Pope Francis appointed him as auxiliary bishop of Chicago on June 3, 2018 - ordination followed that September at Holy Name Cathedral, led by Cardinal Cupich, though he still handled duties as vicar general. He stayed in that post till July 17, 2020, then got moved by the pope to become the sixth bishop over Joliet’s Diocese. The ceremony happened near end of September, limited due to virus rules, so far fewer people showed up. On his bishop's coat of arms sits the phrase 'Paz y Bien' in Spanish, borrowed from St. Francis of Assisi, along with a crimson heart showing his drive for outreach missions in Latin America plus deep ties to local church groups.

Bishop Hicks has already gained a reputation of compassionate leadership, with sharp hearing abilities. Both former parishioners and fellow priests have praised his pastoral care and commitment to the underserved. Regarded as a preacher combining wise thought with the concern about other people, he insists on being open to the call of God in the daily life. In an interview (via America Magazine) after becoming the bishop of Joliet, Hicks considered the significance of saying yes to the chance to serve, and he viewed it as the possible prompt of the Holy Spirit. He explained his philosophy of leading as the one of trust and faith because he believed that the plan of God is implemented through the providence and that each moment has its purpose even when we fail to see it.

After Pope Francis died, Bishop Hicks shared how much the leader from Argentina meant to him personally and in his work. Though he only saw him thrice, each meeting left a strong mark because of the pope’s genuine smile and energy. His way of living faith quietly guided Hicks when becoming a priest, then stepping into leadership later on. The simplicity behind Francis’ actions stayed with him more than any speech ever could.

