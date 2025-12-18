Greg Biffle’s family: Wife & children of former NASCAR driver explored as company’s registered plane crashes in North Carolina

Greg Biffle’s family: Wife, Children & family of former NASCAR driver explored as company’s plane registered crashes in North Carolina (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Greg Biffle, a well-known figure in NASCAR, is reportedly linked to a plane crash that occurred Thursday near Statesville, North Carolina. Early in the morning - around 10:15 local time - a private jet linked to him crashed down while trying to land, WWAY News reported. Right after touching the runway, the business jet, Cessna C550 caught fire violently. Federal sources now think multiple lives were lost but names haven't been released because teams are still gathering details.

The personal life of Greg Biffle

The personal life of Greg Biffle has frequently been in the light of publicity. Most people know him as a winner of 19 races and 515 races in Cup Series; however, there are also those who monitor his activities outside of speedways.

Greg Biffle reportedly married his current wife, real estate agent Cristina Grossu in January 2023. Their son, Ryder Jack Biffle, had arrived on September 9, 2020. Recently, Ryder Jack Biffle has been appearing frequently in photos shared on their social media accounts.

Biffle shares a daughter, Emma Elizabeth Biffle, with ex-wife Nicole Lunders. They had tied the knot back in 2007, right when his race career was peaking, then welcomed Emma into the world by 2011. Things eventually fell apart - separation hit in early 2015, divorce sealed by 2016.

Attention flared after they split because of court battles, one involving Lunders claiming he breached her privacy. These days, his blended family shows up on social media; you'll spot little five-year-old Ryder hanging out with his older half-sister Emma, showing a calmer phase for the former racer now off the track.

