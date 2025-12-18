Providence police abruptly ends press conference after reporter accuses Brown University of pulling cameras to protect "illegal immigrants"

Brown University, Rhode Island, USA, circa 1960. (Photo by Harvey Meston/Archive Photos/Getty Images)

Days after the shooting incident at Brown University took place, a press conference organized by the Providence police to share updates about the shooter's manhunt had to be cut short on Thursday, December 18.

🚨 HOLY CRAP! A LIVID reporter WENT OFF on Providence RI officials, accusing them of TAKING DOWN cameras in Brown University to shield illegal aliens



They had to abruptly end it!



"The camera in that building Brown pulled off, because the sanctuary city law we have! You don't… pic.twitter.com/Qu4ztulYem — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 17, 2025

In a clip from the conference uploaded on X, the officers from Providence Police were interrupted by a reporter, who was visibly upset at the fact that Brown University took down cameras from around campus to shield illegal immigrants. The unnamed reporter was heard saying in the clip:

"The camera in that building Brown pulled off, because the sanctuary city law we have! You don't want to record illegal immigrants. And you don't want to provide footage to FBI or ICE."

The reporter then brought up a friend who lived near the university and was "angry" about the struggle to identify the shooter due to lack of CCTV cameras around, saying:

"One camera in that building... friend of mine, they are ANGRY at this investigation, these people at Brown University PULLED the camera! And you can't identify the person!"

Instead of addressing the reporter's concerns about CCTV cameras, the police officer taking the mic spoke about Brown University chief fully cooperating with them in the investigation by sharing all evidence and data they possessed. Ultimately, the conference had to be cut short.

​The shooter opened fired at a Brown University classroom last Saturday

🚨 BREAKING: Providence officials STILL can’t give a HEIGHT, WEIGHT, or even a BASIC DESCRIPTION of the BROWN UNIVERSITY SHOOTER — three days later 🚨



They said “We’ll put it on the WEBSITE.” WHAT?!



Two are DEAD and 9 are injured — and they can’t provide a timeline, an ID, or… pic.twitter.com/0WDu9wI5hV — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) December 16, 2025

The press conference comes nearly a week after a gunman opened fire in a classroom at the Brown University last Saturday (December 13). The shooting took place in the Barus and Holley engineering building at the eastern end of the campus, where final exams were taking place at the time.

In the unforeseen shooting incident, two students - later recognized as Ella Cook and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzakov - were assassinated, and nine others were injured.

After the open firing, the shooter escaped by simply walking away from the building, dressed in all-black clothing. The weapon used by him was neither visible on his person (as seen in CCTV footage) nor found anywhere inside the building.

A day after the incident, an individual was taken into custody for questioning as a person of interest, but later released. While the investigation into the shooter is ongoing, he remains at large. The authorities' inability to identify who the shooter is has frustrated many across the country.

