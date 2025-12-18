What did Trump say in his presidential address? Matt Walsh calls it "the most pointless" address delivered in American history

TOKYO, JAPAN - OCTOBER 29: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to journalists aboard Air Force One en route to South Korea on October 29, 2025 in Japan. Trump is traveling to South Korea for the APEC meetings, following an appearance at the ASEAN summit in Malaysia, and a trip to Japan, where he called on Japanese Emperor Naruhito and new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, December 17, President Trump delivered his year-end address to the country from White House, starting with:

"Eleven months, I inherited a mess, and I'm fixing it. When I took Office, inflation was the worst in 48 years, and some would say, in the history of our country, which caused prices to be higher than ever before, making life unaffordable for millions and millions of Americans. This happened during a Democratic administration, and it's when we first began hearing the word 'affordability'."

Trump went on to draw people's focus on the issue of immigration, that peaked during Joe Biden's term in the last five years, saying:

"Our border was open, and because of this, our country was being invaded by an army of 25 million people, many who came from prisons and jails, mental instituions and insane asylums. They were drug dealers, gang members, and even 11,888 murders... This is what the Biden Administration allowed to happen to our country. And it can never be allowed to happen again."

While some citizens might've found Trump's address to be moving, that certainly wasn't the case with a majority of Americans, with podcaster Matt Walsh being one of them.

Reacting to Trump's address, Walsh tweeted on X:

"That was perhaps the most pointless primetime presidential address ever delivered in American history."

His view resonated with many netizens, who criticized the speech as a "rant" and a forceful "victory lap". Walsh's tweet has since received over 1 million vies, 19K likes, 1K retweets, and 1.7K comments.

​ Trump also announced year-end bonuses for military personnel in form of "warrior dividends"

While a large portion of President Trump's year-end address was self-inflatory, the one significant announcement he made was of warrior dividends - a year-end bonuses for military service members before Christmas.

Trump said:

"1,450,000 military service members will receive a special we call 'Warrior Divident' before Christmas. In honor of our nation's founding in 1776, we are sending every soldier $1,776... We made a lot more money than anybody thought because of tariffs, and the bill helped us along. Nobody deserves it more than our military."

Per CBS News, personnel who come from grade O-6 or below in Air Force, Army, and Marine Corps, are all qualified to receive the warrior dividends. The news outlet also reported that these bonuses are being funded through a $2.9 billion appropriation to military's Basic Allowance for Housing entitlement.