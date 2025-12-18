What is Susan Boyle doing now? British singer reacts to Timothée Chalamet praise

Susan Boyle attends the world premiere for 'England is mine' and closing event of the 71st Edinburgh International Film Festival (Image via Getty)

Former Britain's Got Talent star Susan Boyle recently reacted to actor Timothée Chalamet listing her as one of his favorite British people. She has kept up her music career since her reality TV debut.

The actor appeared in a recent interview with the BBC, published on December 17, where he named the 64-year-old singer, along with David and Victoria Beckham, Lewis Hamilton and underground London rapper Fakemink, among his favorite Brits.

Referring to Boyle's audition for season 3 of Britain's Got Talent, where she sang I Dreamed A Dream from Les Misérables, Timothée said:

"She dreamt bigger than all of us. Who wasn't moved by that? I remember that like it was yesterday. That was like the advent of YouTube, you know."

Timothée Chalamet, when asked what Brits would be worthy of a ‘Marty Supreme’ jacket:



“Lewis Hamilton, Victoria and David… who else, man? Fakemink. Susan Boyle—’cause she dreamt bigger than all of us.” pic.twitter.com/jrRqCmOXUy — timothée chalamet nation (@timotheenation) December 17, 2025

In response to the praise, the 64-year-old took to her Instagram on December 17, writing she's "very flattered."

"This has been so incredibly touching to read. I’m very flattered, @tchalamet. Those early days were quite something, and to know that moment meant something to you all these years on truly humbles me. We all start somewhere, with a dream and a bit of hope, don’t we? We should all dream big! I wish you every success as you continue to dream your own dream. Thank you for your kindness and for remembering that moment so fondly. With love, Susan," she wrote.

Meanwhile, the singer received an outpouring of support from fans who were thrilled by the praise she received.

"You are a national treasure Susan, happy for someone as big as Timothee to give credit to your name as you deserve," wrote one user.

"I know how Timothy feels and agree wholehearted with him. I still look back at the video of your first appearance, for inspiration and a moment of heartfelt joy, much needed in these dark times…. I agree you are a treasure and representative of what is worth keeping about humanity," another user commented.

"You are an amazing talent. You showed the world that dreams do come true," another user wrote.

A detailed look at what Susan Boyle is doing now

Over a decade after her memorable British Got Talent performance, which earned her second place behind the dance group Diversity, Susan continued to pursue her music career.

She made her U.S. television debut on The Early Show on CBS, performing I Dreamed a Dream. Seven months later, she began promoting her debut studio album, also titled I Dreamed a Dream.

Over the years, she released eight studio albums, including The Gift in 2010, Someone to Watch Over Me (2011), Standing Ovation: The Greatest Songs from the Stage (2012), Home for Christmas (2013), Hope (2014), A Wonderful World (2016) and Ten (2019).

She also released her autobiography in 2010, titled The Woman I Was Born To Be: My Story, and also appeared in a few acting roles, including The Christmas Candle (2013) and a cameo on River City (2021).

She has performed I Dream a Dream numerous times and explained in a 2019 interview with People Magazine why it holds personal significance for her.

"It's something I can relate to. It's about a lady who, more or less, was left on her own with nothing. Lots was taken away from her and she had to rebuild her life again," said the singer.

In 2019, Boyle appeared on America’s Got Talent: The Champions because coming in second place in Britain's Got Talent was an "unfulfilled promise," and she wanted to show judge Simon Cowell "how much I've grown since the last time he saw me."

Although she reached the top 12 finalists, she did not win.

"I'm so fortunate that I have a great career to go back to. Of course, I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t disappointed, but also deep down I didn’t think I would win. Secretly you hold out hope that you just might because that’s what drives you to do your best in a competition. I’ve never really considered myself a champion, I’m just me, Susan Boyle," she told the outlet.

Aside from her career, the Scottish singer has been candid about her health. In 2013, she opened up about her diagnosis with autism spectrum disorder, and in June 2023, she shared that she had suffered a stroke in April 2022.

"Tonight I had the privilege of returning to @bgt and performing with the wonderful cast of @lesmizofficial. This evening was even more special for me as in April of 2022 I had a stroke. For the past year I have worked so hard to get my speech and singing back, with the sole aim of being able to sing on stage again & tonight my hard work & perseverance paid off, singing the song that started it all, “I Dreamed A Dream," she wrote on her Instagram on June 5, 2025.

She also attended the Pride of Britain Awards in London in October 2025.