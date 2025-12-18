Who are John Travolta’s children? All we know amid lawsuit claiming Riley Keough is biological mother to youngest son

John Travolta speaks onstage during the premiere of Quiver Distribution's "The Fanatic" on August 22, 2019 (Image via Getty)

American actress Riley Keough allegedly donated her eggs to John Travolta and his late wife, Kelly Preston. According to court documents cited by People Magazine in their December 17 report, those eggs were later used to conceive their son Benjamin, who is now 15 years old.

The actor shared three children with Kelly Preston, who died in 2020 after battling breast cancer. She was 57 at the time of her death.

The couple welcomed Jett on April 13, 1992, who tragically died at age 16. He was on a trip to the Bahamas with his family when he hit his head on a bathtub after suffering a seizure.

"[Jett] was autistic. He had seizures and when he was very young, he had Kawasaki Syndrome," Kelly opened up about his son's death in a November 2012 episode of The Doctors.

Around eight years after Jett's birth, the couple welcomed their second child, Ella. She is an actress known for her roles in Old Dogs (2009), The Poison Rose (2019) and Get Lost (2021), among other notable appearances. Alongside her acting career, Ella released her first single, Dizzy, in 2022 and Little Bird in 2024.

"She is her own person. She is gracious, generous, poised, graceful and gorgeous. I don't know how she came to be, and I don't take any credit other than just adoring her. And maybe that's a valid contribution," John shared with the outlet in 2019.

John and Kelly welcomed their third child, Benjamin, on November 23, 2010. The actor shares his son's parkour and skiing skills on his Instagram handle.

During his appearance on Saturday Night Fever in August, the actor opened up about a deep, emotional conversation he had with Ben after her mother's death.

"I said, 'But you know, Ben … you always love the truth and I'm going to tell you the truth about life. Nobody knows when they're gonna go or when they're going to stay,'" said John.

He continued:

"Your brother [Jett] left at 16. Too young. Your mother left at 57. That was too young. But who's to say? I could die tomorrow. You could. Anybody can. So let's look at it like it's part of life. You don't know exactly. You just do your best at trying to live the longest you can."

What are the allegations against John Travolta and Kelly Preston

The aforementioned allegations appeared in an amended lawsuit filed by Priscilla Presley's former business associates against her son, Navarone Garcia, on Tuesday, December 16.

According to the complaint, the "entire Presley family clamored for control of the estate and for pay-outs, using Plaintiffs Kruse and Fialko as both negotiators and mediators" following Lisa Marie Presley's passing in January 2023.

It continued that Lisa Marie's ex-husband and the father of Harper and Finley Lockwood, Michael Lockwood, "approached Plaintiff Kruse, telling her that John Travolta’s wife, Kelly Preston, had been unable to bear her own children, and Travolta and Presley previously used Lisa Marie’s eggs to get pregnant."

The lawsuit also alleged that Lockwood claimed he and his children were struggling financially, as Kruse and Fialko worked to "manage the constant chaos."

Lockwood allegedly stated that John Travolta reapproached the Presley family in 2010, about a year after his eldest son Jett died. He also "claimed that Travolta needed to help salvage his career amid claims of sexual assault against other men, which threatened his career as a leading man," per the filing.

According to the complaint, "Lockwood claimed that Travolta said he no longer wanted to use Lisa Marie’s eggs because they did not want 'eggs with heroin' on them and they orchestrated a deal, where Riley Keough gave her eggs to Travolta, so that Kelly could give birth to their son, Ben Travolta."

The lawsuit also claimed that Riley received an "old Jaguar and paid between $10,000 - $20,000 for the deal."

Per the complaint, Lockwood wanted Kruse and Fialko to "use the information to orchestrate a settlement for him and his daughters," however, when Navarone Garcia heared this news, he "threw a tantrum, demanding that Plaintiffs keep Riley's and Travolta's son out of the press, since Priscilla promised him that he would be the only male musician in the family and would now be the 'king,'" and demanded a million-dollar settlement.

In response, Priscilla’s attorney, Marty Singer, denied the allegations against her granddaughter in a statement to Uu Weekly on Monday.

"After losing motion after motion in this case, and unsuccessfully seeking to have "Presley's counsel of record, Marty Singer, disqualified from representing her in this matter, Brigitte Kruse, Kevin Fialko, and their co-conspirators have demonstrated that there is no bar too low, no ethical line that they are unwilling to cross in an effort to cause further pain to Priscilla Presley and her family. In a completely improper effort to exert undue pressure on Presley to retract her legitimate, truthful claims, Kruse and her co-conspirators have also sued Presley’s son, cousin and assistant," the attorney said.

Stay tuned for any updates.