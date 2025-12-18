Sam's Club launches Member's Mark peppermint bark for the holiday season

Sam's club debuts a christmas favorite at a lower price than Costco's. (Photo by Cheng Xin/Getty Images)

Sam's Club is gearing its customers up for the peppermint season. All Recipes reported that the Walmart subsidiary has debuted Member's Mark Peppermint Bark, a potential dupe of the fan-favorite dessert at Costco. This launch reportedly follows the release of Member’s Mark Chocolate Peppermint Almonds, which gained popularity during the 2023 holiday season.

The news outlet described the Member's Mark Peppermint Bark, noting that it features a dark chocolate layer, topped with white confectionery, and finished with the star of the show: crunchy peppermint pieces. On the website, it retails for $9.98, but prices may vary depending on in-store and club prices. The retail chain describes it as a "perfect balance of sweetness and refreshing mint."

You can find the product here.

Sam's Club has reportedly launched its first private-label peppermint bark right in time for the holiday season. All Recipes noted that it may be a "copycat" of Costco's Kirkland Signature Peppermint Bark. However, it added that Sam's Club peppermint bark retails at a much lower price than the one at Costco. According to another source, the latter has debuted on the shelves this year at $16.99 for a 21-ounce container, which is reportedly a slight increase from last year ($14.99). Customers were quick to notice that the cost had reportedly jumped from $9.99 when it was retailing a few years ago.

Sam's Club peppermint bark also comes with a resealable pack. The product description on the website explains the packaging, noting,

"This peppermint bark stays fresh for longer, making it ideal for snacking, sharing or saving for later. The resealable design ensures every bite is as delicious as the first."

Additionally, a potential USP of the holiday treat is that it is made with no artificial flavors or synthetic colors. According to sources, this aligns with Sam's Club's 'Made Without' initiative, launched in 2022. In June 2025, the retail chain revealed that 96% of the Member's Mark products now meet the 'Made Without' criteria. Julie Barber, chief merchant at Sam's Club, had previously expressed pride about the initiative. In a press release, she noted,

"We take pride in the high-quality ingredients that go into our products, but what truly differentiates us are the ingredients we consciously leave out."

She added,

“Our ‘Made Without’ commitment underscores our aspiration to be members’ go-to destination for quality at a disruptive value. For us, it’s about listening to our members and providing the items that resonate with their lifestyles.”

Peppermint bark is reportedly a customer favorite for the Christmas season. Sam's Club's new debutant has left customers hopeful to try the Costco dupe at a lower price and with a resealable pack.