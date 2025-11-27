How to get Sam's Club membership during Black Friday sale? Details explored

How to get cheap Sam's Club membership during Black Friday sale?

Black Friday 2025 is here, so Sam's Club launched special offers that cut the hassle from holiday buying. Shoppers can now grab a Sam’s Club membership for just $25, half the usual $50 price, gaining access to a wide range of instant savings on everything from groceries and electronics to home essentials.

Check out what this deal includes during Black Friday 2025, along with smart ways to save even more.

Sam's Club 2025 membership lets you grab a card and score early Black Friday deals

Sam's Club is reviving its 2025 membership specials - shoppers can cut costs while gaining handy benefits.

Priced at $25 instead of $50, the base plan lets one person share a second card with someone close, plus tack on eight others for $45 apiece.

You'll get lower gas prices, no-fee pickup when your online order hits $50 or more, Skip-the-Line scanning, and reduced rates in stores - or even on certain takeout items.

If you want extras, go for the upgraded tier; it's dropped to $70 from $110.

This version keeps every standard advantage, tosses in 2% cashback (capped at $500 per year) on most buys, includes free shipping above $50, unlocks early entry times, and allows adding up to 16 extra users.

Even though you usually need a membership to shop inside, guests can buy stuff using a pass - but it costs 10% more - or order online if they pay extra.

Pharmacy and eye care services? No sign-up needed there.

As Black Friday 2025 is almost here, members score time-sensitive deals on top picks like Starbucks Pike Place K-Cups at $34.98, three packs of Lysol spray for just $12.98, a pack of 32 Quilted Northern rolls priced $19.26, Energizer MAX AA batteries (48-pack) for $22.48, plus special prices on big-ticket goods and holiday items.

Signing up right now means better access and bigger cuts on everyday buys.

