What time will Walmart stores open on Black Friday? Timings, locations, and more to know

Walmart Black Friday 2025 (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Walmart's Black Friday event kicks off with tons of offers on gadgets, playthings, household stuff, also apparel - big names include Apple, Samsung, Xbox, Beats, Barbie, LEGO, plus Dyson. Walmart+ users got early online entry starting Monday night, Nov. 24, around 7 PM ET; everyone else jumped in right after midnight Tuesday, Nov. 25.

The shops stay shut Thursday for Thanksgiving but swing open again Friday, Nov. 28, running from 6 AM till 11 PM - with no late-night stretch unlike certain stores nearby.

Shoppers hunting value and ease should find this round just as solid as past years. Store hours can vary by location, so it's always a good idea to check Walmart's website before heading out.

With holidays coming up, Walmart's getting ready to draw crowds looking for solid discounts.

If you're heading to a local spot or searching while out and about, their store finder helps track down locations, check opening times, or see what services are offered.

In a statement, Walmart says this year's Black Friday plus Cyber Monday lineup will bring more budget-friendly picks than ever - think heaps of products under twenty bucks, well-known labels slashed by as much as 60 percent, along with quicker ways to shop.

The focus isn't only on cheap tags but also smoother trips through aisles or websites, thanks to simpler layouts, speedier payment lines, and handpicked offers tailored for seasonal buyers.

In their words (via The Columbus Dispatch):

"Walmart’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday events promise bigger savings, with thousands of deals under $20, exciting new brands up to 60% off, and the fastest, easiest holiday shopping experience yet."

Top of that, folks signed up for Walmart+ get first dibs on these popular deals - so they can grab hot items before they vanish.

Whether it's pricey gear or small gifts for under the tree, Walmart’s aiming to cover everything holiday shoppers need.

Instead of hopping around stores, people can find low prices, plenty of options, and hassle-free shopping all in one spot this year.

