What Heartbreaking Update Did TikTok star Tini Younger Share About Her Twin Pregnancy?

TikTok Star Tini Younger Shares Heartbreak Over Losing One of Her Twin Daughters

TikTok creator Tini Younger has opened up about the painful loss of one of her twin daughters. She broke the news Wednesday night (November 26) in an emotional Instagram update, sharing pictures with her late baby daughter Arya and partner Antoine Wright Jr. Though hard to share, she wanted people close to know what they’re going through.

Tini opens up about losing baby Arya and taking time off TikTok to focus on family

Tini told her fans this week about a painful experience - she lost her baby girl Arya late in pregnancy, close to 36 weeks. She shared that the loss was caused by a placental abruption, a serious complication in which the placenta partially or fully detaches from the uterus, cutting off essential oxygen and nutrients to the baby and posing significant health risks for both mother and child.

She took to her Instagram handle and wrote:

"This isn’t the post I ever thought I would share once the twins came, unfortunately earlier this week we lost our sweet girl Arya (Baby A) We made it to almost 36 weeks we were so close to being done and getting the girls to term but I had a placenta abruption and we lost our sweet girl. Her twin sister is doing really good and breathing on her own. They both are so beautiful and Arya will always be celebrated, her sister will know she is a twin and has a beautiful twin sister. I will be taking a break, not sure for how long but I promise I will be back. I love you guys❤️"

While scary for moms too, she added that there's one bright spot: Arya’s twin sibling is holding strong, already breathing alone, showing real progress each day. Even though heartbroken, Tini made it clear Arya won't fade from memory; she'll stay honored, carried forever in their hearts.

She also hopes the living twin learns stories about her missing sister someday, feeling that invisible but deep connection between them. At the same time, she said she’ll take a break from TikTok - not posting anytime soon, no more fun pasta clips or daily updates - for now, family comes first, along with healing slowly through sorrow.

Her message shows raw emotion mixed with quiet strength, admitting how heavy grief feels yet staying focused on what remains: love for the child who survived, space to mend emotionally, plus honesty about how rough birth dangers can truly get.

