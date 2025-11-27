Belk Black Friday Sale 2025: What’s the Final Day to Shop the Deals?

Black Friday 2025 (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Belk dropped its Black Friday flyer, giving customers a sneak peek at what's on sale. Running 28 pages long, it features slashed prices on clothes, house stuff, plus heavy blankets and more trendy picks.

The deal fest kicked off on November 21 and lasts till November 29, 2025; stores open early Friday, the 28th, at 7 AM. Pages full of markdowns show just how deep discounts go, so folks get a clear idea before shopping begins.

Belk Black Friday 2025 starts November 21 with huge deals on fashion, home, and beauty

Belk's Black Friday 2025 starts strong come Friday, November 21 - stores shut tight on Thanksgiving so you've got time to gear up. You'll find deals across the board: clothes, shoes, house stuff, makeup, jewels, plus holiday extras that fit just about anyone’s list. If saving cash matters, check out boots for $19.99 or warm sweaters for kids, moms, dads from $14.99.

Fans of big-name brands get cuts on bags by Michael Kors, Dooney & Bourke - some priced 60% lower - with fancy jewelry like gold, diamonds, gems marked down as much as 75%. Love beauty bargains? Snag scent bundles at $14.99, along with top-rated gift picks slashed 30% to 50%.

Trend lovers can grab winter coats, dresses, loungewear, underwear, everyday outfits for everyone in the crew - all dropped hard in price. Some steals pop up only in shops; others live online, meaning no matter how you shop - on couch or on feet - you won't miss key offers.

On top of deals, the Belk Rewards Card drops prices by 20% on most stuff while earning cash back - great for sharp buyers who want more bang without extra spend. Thanks to wide-ranging picks, solid discounts, special offers only insiders can see, and ways to shop that fit any habit, Belk's 2025 Black Friday push becomes a go-to spot when hunting gifts that look good but don't wreck the budget.

