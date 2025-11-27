Content creator Marquise Hardwick launches GoFundMe campaign accusing Roc Nation of trying to silence him: Details explored

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 09: Jay-Z attends the Roc Nation Sports Super Bowl Party at Poodle Room at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on February 09, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation Sports)

Roc Nation's relentless legal battles are no stranger to anyone in the music or the media industry. Recently, another content creator has seemingly fallen victim to it.

Content Creator Marquise Hardwick started a GoFundMe campaign earlier this week - sharing its link on his X profile on Wednesday - mentioning a restraining order against him filed by Roc Nation's CEO, Desiree Perez.

Facing a legal battle that threatens my freedom of speech is overwhelming. I need urgent support to hire a lawyer and stand up against powerful forces trying to silence me. Every donation counts and helps me fight for my rights. Please share and contribute if you can. Thank you!… — Keeping Culture Alive (@Q4quise_) November 26, 2025

Calling it a "serious legal challenge," Hardwick appeared to dread its far-reaching and potentially devastating consequences, which could affect his "ability to work, travel, and live freely". He also pointed out the overwhelming imbalance in power between Roc Nation and himself, making him scared about not being able to protect his fundamental rights.

Highlighting the pressing need for him to find a good legal representation, Marquise wrote:

"I urgently need to retain an attorney who can effectively challenge these claims and stand up for me in court. Having a lawyer will not only help me fight these legal threats, but will also give me hope and a sense of safety, knowing that someone is in my corner and that public eyes are on my case."

Hardwick's GoFundMe campaign aims to raise $4.5K to help him hire an attorney, out of which it has raised about $300 so far.

​ The paternity lawsuit against Roc Nation's founder, Jay-Z, was dismissed this month

A California judge has dismissed the paternity lawsuit filed against rap icon Jay-Z by Rymir Satterthwaite, a man who has long claimed to be the mogul’s biological son. pic.twitter.com/QeUJLxzc5M — MCKENZIE MEDIA🇬🇭 (@mckenziemediaa) November 7, 2025

The restraining order for Marquise Hardwick comes weeks after a long-standing paternity lawsuit against Roc Nation's founder, Jay-Z, was officially dismissed in court.

Per E! News, the paternity lawsuit was filed by Rymir Satterthwaite over a decade ago, in which he alleged that Jay-Z was his biological father - a claim the rapper denied vehemently.

After years of back-and-forth, Satterthwaite finally dropped his suit three months ago, as a consequence of which the suit was dismissed by the Central District of California on November 4.

Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett oversaw the dismissal hearing, noting that it could be dismissed pursuant to California's anti-SLAPP statute, which is meant to:

"Allow early dismissal of meritless First Amendment cases aimed at chilling expression through costly, time-consuming litigation."

Per the media outlet, the suit was initially filed by Lillie Coley, who had assumed Rymir's legal guardianship after his mother, Wanda's terminal illness, in June 2010.