"I stood my ground" - Adin Ross plans to stream his deposition with Roc Nation after Megan The Stallion accused him of spreading misinformation about Tory Lanez shooting

Two months after Adin Ross got served by Megan Thee Stallion's legal team in connection to her lawsuit, the streamer appeared in court for his first deposition.

Adin Ross gonna play his deposition with Roc Nation on stream pic.twitter.com/qDC4D3lMAH — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) November 14, 2025

Following the hearing, Ross returned to his listeners, telling them that he plans on playing the footage of his courtroom deposition on his livestream for them.

In a video shared by AkademiksTV on X, Adin is heard saying:

"I went over to the deposition, and it was recorded, and I'm gonna get footage, and I spoke with my lawyer, and he told me that I'm allowed to share it with you guys. So, obviously I had to clip some stuff out - edit some stuff out - but, you guys, we will be watching my deposition on stream. Just give me a little bit of time to edit and all that stuff."

He continued:

"I do wanna it make it very clear to you guys, I stood my ground a little bit. I did get b*tched as well, very scared of these Roc Nation guys, right?"

For the unversed, Megan Thee Stallion has sued Ross for defamation after the streamer repeatedly shared his opinion on the 2020 fallout incident between Tory Lanez and her, when the rapper accused Lanez of shooting her in the foot.

Per Stallion's lawsuit, Adin Ross's unfounded opinions set a false narrative about the incident, spreading harmful misinformantion after the trial (that resulted in Lanez's sentencing).

​ Adin Ross got served by Stallion's legal team in a creative way

Adin Ross reveals to Akademiks that Meg the stallions Roc nation lawyers sent a mariachi band to his house to try and bait him to come outside so they could serve him for a deposition, and Akademiks says that roc nation have asked a federal New Jersey court to have him deposed… pic.twitter.com/PtpOaR8x3w — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) September 4, 2025

Adin Ross' deposition comes months after the streamer was served by Megan Thee Stallion and Roc Nation in a unique way. In a conversation with DJ Akademiks, Ross mentioned a mariachi band being sent to his house, saying:

"They couldn’t serve me outside my house. Listen to what the lawyers did. They called a mariachi to my house. They called a mariachi, like a Mexican band, to perform outside my house... to make me want to come outside so they can serve me the paper."

Adin Ross then went as far as to call Stallion's legal team out for "baiting" him. When Ross told his lawyer about the band, he asked the rapper's lawyers to contact him. He also told Ak that he was going to connect with the next party with his lawyer to settle on a deposition date.

