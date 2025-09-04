Adin Ross claims Megan Thee Stallion and Roc Nation’s lawyers sent a mariachi band to his house to lure him outside to serve a deposition

Streamer recounts unusual scene as legal battle tied to Tory Lanez case continues.

Streamer Adin Ross has stirred headlines by claiming that Megan Thee Stallion and Roc Nation’s lawyers deployed a mariachi band to his house in what he alleges was an attempt to lure him outside to receive a deposition. Ross framed the incident as part of mounting legal tensions related to the ongoing case involving Tory Lanez.

On his livestream with DJ Akademiks, Ross described an almost surreal scene: a group of musicians appearing at his doorstep, issued not flowers or serenades but legal papers.

The claim has reverberated online, provoking both mockery and concern from fans and the broader internet. While the notion of a mariachi band serving legal documents may sound theatrical, the allegations remain unsubstantiated. Ross’s account nonetheless underscores the broader friction between himself and the lawyer teams on opposing sides of the case.

Adin Ross alleges unconventional tactic amid subpoenas linked to high-profile trial

In response to DJ Akademiks’s commentary, Adin Ross asserted that representatives of Megan Thee Stallion and Roc Nation instructed a mariachi band to arrive at his home to serve a deposition. He recounted seeing the band outside and described it as an unconventional method of delivering legal papers. Ross’s anecdote paints the scene as an orchestrated legal maneuver rather than a cultural gesture.

The deposition in question relates to the high-profile legal matter involving Tory Lanez. DJ Akademiks had earlier reported that neither he nor Ross was being sued outright, but were being called to provide testimony.

Specifically, he said they were being asked if Ross had received payment from Tory Lanez and whether he had communicated with the rapper while he was in custody. According to Ross’s telling, the mariachi band appeared at his residence under direction of the opposing lawyer team, though no corroborating evidence or third-party confirmation has emerged to support that characterization.

Ross’s broader narrative holds that this was part of a campaign of intimidation. DJ Akademiks described the subpoenas as a form of legal harassment that were designed to unsettle rather than address legitimate concerns especially given Ross’s visibility and revenue streams. He noted that Ross is “up earning $200 million dollars” and suggested it’s unlikely Lanez paid him to be on his side.