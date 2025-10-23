DJ Akademiks claims Roc Nation spent over $200k to get him into a deposition with the aim of collecting information against Drake and Nicki Minaj

ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY - JUNE 14: OT7 Quanny and DJ Akademiks attends Vybz Kartel Performs In Atlantic City on June 14, 2025 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Megan Thee Stallion's lawsuit against Milagro Gramz - born Milagro Cooper - has been in court for a while now, with DJ Akademiks being one of the people ordered to appear for a deposition. On Wednesday, October 22, AK tweeted about his second deposition in the ongoing case.

DJ Akademiks claims Roc Nation spent over $200,000 to get him into a deposition and millions on the Milagro Gramz and Megan Thee Stallion case. He believes their primary goal is to collect information to sue Nicki Minaj and Drake. pic.twitter.com/pWeuCDA5g5 — joebuddenclips/fanpage (@chatnigga101) October 23, 2025

Speaking about what went down during his deposition on his latest livestream, Akademiks said:

"They spent $200K on a deposition for Akademiks... This is at least a couple million dollar case. Why would you spend 2-3 million dollars on a case when you know the person you're serving doesn't have 2-3 million dollars? Now, some people would say they're doing that to send a message."

However, AK believes on a different theory - one that he has heard from the top-notch lawyers who have reviewed the case. The streamer told his viewers about it, saying:

"Here's a thing that most lawyers have told me. I've had some really good attorneys review it for me, and they've said, 'Let me tell you this, Roc Nation is trying to come after Nicki Minaj, Drake... maybe gambling companies like Stake'."

However, Roc Nation knows that suing these big-shot artists or companies directly is not going to be beneficial for it, as they have no shortage of money.

If they lock horns directly in court, they'll likely be stuck in a stalemate. Therefore their suit against Gramz was merely a shell. AK continued:

"You sue Milagro Cooper, and you get every deposition or a subpoena for every deposition in the world... What they're using this as is, 'let's see if we can get Nicki a deposition, let's see if we can get these bigger fishes in a deposition or info about them, because their goal is to sue or to go after a Drake, a Nicki, and people of the sort."

AK also heard from attorneys about a common strategy in the legal world, where one filed "a lawsuit on the brokest person who won't oppose anything" in order to obtain "a bunch of free subpoenas".

And once they got to those people in court, they could question them in a way that helped build a case against them.

In one of his tweets, Akademiks also revealed that his deposition with Roc Nation's lawyers lasted for 7 hours, which they wanted to extend further before he refused, citing the maximum allowable time for a federal civil deposition.

Megan Thee Stallion got Milagro Gramz sanctioned over deleted messages

Megan Thee Stallion's defamation lawsuit against commentator Milagro Cooper is set for trial, and jurors will be specially instructed that Milagro "deleted thousands of text messages" despite a written notice not to.



This under a judge's new ruling: https://t.co/aztbAkw5E3 pic.twitter.com/I6DtvVAL7I — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) October 9, 2025

DJ Akademiks' deposition in the Megan Thee Stallion-Milagro Gramz defamation lawsuit comes weeks after the HISS rapper marked another victory.

Stallion's legal time made a filing in court against Gramz for deleting texts and removing WhatsApp from his device after the lawsuit began - which is when he was legally required to preserve them.

On October 9, Judge Lisette Reid ruled in Stallion's favor and imposed a sanction on the YouTuber for violating his legal obligation by deleting the texts he was asked to "retain and preserve".

In the absense of the texts, Megan would have trouble proving what they contained. To resolve this, the court has allowed jury to assume that its contents would have been damaging to Cooper's defense.

In addition to that, Judge Reid also ordered Milagro to pay the "reasonable amount of fees and costs incurred to bring the spoliation issue to the court’s attention."