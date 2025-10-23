Where is Dynel Lane now? Ellie Wilkins, victim of fetal abduction, speaks out in interview

BOULDER, CO - APRIL 29:Dynel Lane walks with Defense attorney Kathryn Herold after being sentenced to 100 years in prison at the Boulder County Justice Center on Friday, April 29, 2016. (Photo by Matthew Jonas/MediaNews Group/Longmont Times-Call via Getty Images)"nMatthew Jonas/Staff Photographer April 29, 2016

Dynel Lane attacked the 7 months pregnant Ellie Wilkins, who was then known as Michelle Wilkins, in 2015 and cut out her baby from her womb as a part of a fake pregnancy scheme. Wilkins is speaking out about her horrible ordeal years after he endured the traumatizing incident.

Dynel Lane was sentenced to 100 years in prison on charges of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of assault in the first-degree, unlawful termination of Wilkins’ pregnancy and two counts of second-degree assault after a trial in 2016.

According to Times Call, Lane was serving her sentence at Denver Women’s Correctional Facility as of 2020.

Lane, who is a mother of two children, had a nursing aide licence for two years from 2010 to 2012, as per ABC 11. As per prosecutors, Lane told everyone around her, including her husband that she was pregnant.

Times Call notes that she listed a Craglist ad for selling maternity clothes, and Wilkins arrived at her residence in response to the ad.

Lane attacked Wilkins in the basement of her house, where she choked her. As per ABC 11, Lane cut Wilkins’ foetus from her womb when the to-be-mother was unconscious, and took the baby to the hospital, pretending that she had miscarried. Wilkins’ baby never survived the ordeal.

The ruling at the time of Lane’s trial, as per Times Call, read,

“The attack on the victim contained a number of components: luring the victim into a secluded place; subduing her; rendering her unconscious so that surgery could be performed, and finally, removing the baby from the victim’s wound. At any point in time until the end, Lane could have decided to terminate her criminal conduct. She did not.”

Dynel Lane’s victim, Ellie Wilkins, has now opened up about losing her child and the ensuing trauma

In a recent conversation, Ellie Wilkins, who changed her name from Michelle after the publicized trial of Dynel Lane, is recounting that thoughts of her unborn daughter prompted her to fight to survive after Lane attacked her.

Wilkins, who had named her unborn child Aurora, recalled her 2015 ordeal and, as per People Magazine, said,

“I could actually feel my intestines through my pants. And that’s when I had the thought, ‘Lay here and die, or stand up and live.’…There was something in my brain that was saying, ‘Survive for Aurora, survive for her.’”

Wilkins managed to muster enough strength to access her phone and dial for emergency services, after which police arrived and took her to the hospital at Longmont United.

Now, Wilkins is in the process of writing a memoir, which she hopes will share the story of “healing” instead of one of “trauma.”

During her conversation with People Magazine, Wilkins also shared insight into what she now feels about Dynel Lane.

While highlighting the kindness of people who supported her after the incident, Wilkins responded,

“I do not hate Dynel, but I am angry for all the pain she has caused…It felt like Dynel was an anomaly,” she says, “and that the thousands of people who reached out to me were the litmus test for: Are people good?”

Now, Wilkins seems to have moved on. She has been travelling the world and has found a new partner, and she envisions starting a family with him.