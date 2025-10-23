Who is NaDeXe? Adin Ross offers to help after video of streamer getting smacked live on stream by the mother of his child goes viral

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Streamer Adin Ross watches Drake perform during day two of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 12, 2025 in London, England. Drake is headlining an unprecedented all three nights of Wireless Festival. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images)

Adin Ross has recently extended help to NaDeXe through a tweet. The latter is in the headlines after a clip of him apparently getting smacked by the mother of his child while being on livestream has gone viral. In the clip, the duo seemed to be in quite an agitated state. At one point, the woman reportedly hit NaDeXe, shortly after which he called her an "abuser."

A furious NaDeXe then began yelling at the woman and said,

"You abused me on stream. Imagine what happens off stream, you f*cking freak. You're a f*cking weirdo."

The Twitch streamer then shared the reason that the woman got angry at her. According to the streamer, she was furious because he asked for sauce at Taco Bell. After this video surfaced on social media, Adin Ross reacted to it and offered to help NaDeXe. Ross wrote in the tweet,

"Everyone may laugh at this video, but this is sad. Nade always showed love and helped me in the start of my career. @NadeGrinds, call me asap, let me get u my lawyer, and let’s get you and your child outta that environment asap. I have a house I rent out you can stay in. ❤️"

Some netizens applauded this step taken by Ross to help the streamer and his baby. For the unversed, NaDeXe is a YouTube sensation who has been on YouTube since 2014. According to famousbirthdays.com, he did not upload a video on the platform until 2015.

NaDeXe had been a Twitch streamer as well but had faced multiple bans for one reason or another. According to the outlet, the content creator resides in Miami. He also has a baby with a woman named Liliana, whom he has dated too. The YouTuber was born in October 1997 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Adin Ross recently expressed regret for getting involved in politics

While recently Adin Ross extended help to the aforementioned creator on social media, in separate news, the former reacted to him getting involved in politics. On September 26, he conducted a livestream; he was speaking on this matter.

He was heard discussing bringing guests like Joe Rogan on his stream. Meanwhile, the audience in the chat suggested names with political links to figures like Elon Musk and Benjamin Netanyahu. At the time, Ross said,

"Can I tell you guys something? Now that I look back on it, I really, really wish I never got into like politics. So many people just tie me to it ... and no matter what, they don't even get to know who I am."

He additionally said,

"I really really understand other people's side, and as I'm getting older, I don’t think I’ll ever care enough again for any other politician ever in the future."

For the unversed, Adin Ross interviewed Donald Trump in August 2024. Ross even gave some expensive gifts to Trump, including a Tesla Cybertruck and a Rolex. According to reports by The Verge, the stream that was hosted on Kick had more than 580,000 viewers at its peak.