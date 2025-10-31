Adin Ross eliminates a contestant from his Halloween costume contest after they reenact George Floyd's death

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Streamer Adin Ross watches Drake perform during day two of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 12, 2025 in London, England. Drake is headlining an unprecedented all three nights of Wireless Festival. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images)

Halloween is around the corner, and Adin Ross has reportedly organized a Halloween costume contest. However, reports popped up suggesting that a contestant already got eliminated by Ross after they reenacted George Floyd's death. A clip capturing the scene has further gone viral.

In the video, a contestant was seen trying to enact the scene involving George Floyd's death. The contestant also had someone else enact the part of Derek Chauvin, the officer who received a sentencing of 22.5 years for the murder of Floyd back in May 2020. A tweet uploading the video has gone viral on social media.

As of now, the tweet has garnered more than 160K views as well as over 3.7K likes since the time it was posted. The caption of the tweet read,

"Adin Ross kicked a contestant from his Halloween costume contest after they reenacted the George Floyd scene 😳."

It is unclear as to who the contestant in question is. Meanwhile, many netizens have reacted to the video as well and shared their opinions. One user wrote on the social media platform,

"And he wonders why Kai and Speed don't collab with him bro is a PR nightmare lmao."

Meanwhile, another video of Adin Ross has been going viral, in which he seemed shocked after seeing Cheesur dress up as Hitler. This prompted Ross to make a comment saying he felt "Kick is cooked."

Adin Ross has recently been sued for allegedly promoting gambling

In separate news, Adin Ross and Drake are facing lawsuits for allegedly promoting gambling amongst teenagers, according to reports by NME. Justin Killham, a man from Independence, Missouri, has accused Drake and Ross, along with Stake, of organizing gambling streams.

According to Casino Beats, the lawsuit was filed on Monday, October 27, in the Jackson County Circuit Court. The suit claimed that the defendants have used "deceptive, fraudulent, and unfair" practices to mislead the public and have violated Missouri law.

In the filing, Killham further claimed that Sweepsteaks Limited created Stake.us as "a virtual clone of Stake.com, rebranded to mislead Missouri regulators and consumers into believing it offers harmless gameplay instead of an unlawful gambling platform." According to the suit, Ross and Drake had been particularly named for allegedly promoting gambling in their streams.

Killham claimed that the fancy lifestyle of the rapper as well as the streamer would influence young people about gambling. The filing reads,

"Stake's and Drake's and Ross' conduct here threatens the welfare of Missouri residents and especially its young people."

Media houses have tried to reach out to the representatives of both Drake and Adin Ross. However, no response from them had been received at the time. It was just in June 2025 that Drizzy opened up about losing millions on gambling. According to the rapper, he placed bets of $125 million and lost more than $8 million.

For the unversed, Stake.us lets users use a dual-currency system instead of cash to place their bets. No additional information about the same has been revealed as of now.